L.A. housing department head is stepping down

Los Angeles housing department chief Rushmore Cervantes, who has worked with the department for more than a decade, is stepping down at the end of March.

Cervantes could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. In a message to employees this week, he said he was leaving with “mixed emotions.”

Cervantes told employees that they had “collectively accomplished many things,” including tripling the amount of homeless housing under development, undertaking programs to stabilize neighborhoods and resell foreclosed properties, expanding shelters for people who had suffered domestic violence or human trafficking, and getting a new “linkage fee” approved to fund affordable housing.

“Notwithstanding these efforts, there is much more on the horizon and it is time for new leadership to enable the city to successfully address the homeless and housing crisis as well as the creation of one of the largest accessibility programs in the country,” Cervantes wrote in his message to employees.

Alex Comisar, a spokesman for Mayor Eric Garcetti, said that Assistant City Administrative Officer Yolanda Chavez would serve as the acting general manager of the department while a national search was conducted. When asked why Cervantes was leaving, Comisar said simply, “He’s stepping down.”

The Housing and Community Investment Department has faced criticism over the cost of building supportive housing for homeless people, which drew scrutiny from City Controller Ron Galperin in a recent audit.

In reaction to that audit, the housing department said that reassessing projects that had gotten preliminary approval, as Galperin had suggested, would only delay construction, leave projects with “funding gaps” and create “a chilling effect on the development industry and damage the city’s reputation.”

The department also had a dispute with the federal government over allegations that the city failed to provide affordable housing that was properly accessible to tenants who are in wheelchairs or have other disabilities, as required by law.

In August, L.A. officials reached an agreement with the Trump administration to build or retrofit more than 4,000 apartments for disabled residents over the next decade. Nearly three years earlier, the city agreed to spend $200 million to settle a lawsuit over complaints about accessibility problems in hundreds of projects approved over nearly three decades.

Before Cervantes started heading the housing department, he worked for other Los Angeles departments including the City Controller, the El Pueblo Historical Monument, the Department of Aging and the City Administrative Officer, according to a resume included in city files.