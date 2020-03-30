Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Housing & Homelessness

Tenants get more help, as L.A. freezes rent for thousands of apartments amid coronavirus

513323_ME_Garcetti_7_RCG.jpg
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers a daily coronavirus briefing to cameras only as reporters listen via teleconference at L.A. City Hall.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
5:33 PM
Share

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that landlords would not be allowed to increase the rent for hundreds of thousands of apartments in the city, in his latest effort to ease the financial hardship on Angelenos from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement covers about 624,000 apartments that currently fall under the city’s rent stabilization program, according to city statistics. Normally, that program allows owners of apartment buildings built on or before October 1978 to increase rents by about 3% or 4% every year. Most newer apartments and single-family rentals, which are not subject to rent control under state law, will remain unaffected by Garcetti’s executive order.

Garcetti’s action on Monday increases protections for tenants, many of whom have rent due on April 1.

On Friday, the L.A. City Council approved a temporary ban on evictions for renters who are unable to pay rent because of the virus. The council also waived late fees and allowed renters to make up late payments for up to a year after the expiration of the emergency order. Councilmembers, however, rejected a blanket ban on all evictions during the pandemic.

Housing & HomelessnessCaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics Coronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Liam Dillon
Follow Us
Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement