Tenants get more help, as L.A. freezes rent for thousands of apartments amid coronavirus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that landlords would not be allowed to increase the rent for hundreds of thousands of apartments in the city, in his latest effort to ease the financial hardship on Angelenos from the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement covers about 624,000 apartments that currently fall under the city’s rent stabilization program, according to city statistics. Normally, that program allows owners of apartment buildings built on or before October 1978 to increase rents by about 3% or 4% every year. Most newer apartments and single-family rentals, which are not subject to rent control under state law, will remain unaffected by Garcetti’s executive order.

Garcetti’s action on Monday increases protections for tenants, many of whom have rent due on April 1.

On Friday, the L.A. City Council approved a temporary ban on evictions for renters who are unable to pay rent because of the virus. The council also waived late fees and allowed renters to make up late payments for up to a year after the expiration of the emergency order. Councilmembers, however, rejected a blanket ban on all evictions during the pandemic.