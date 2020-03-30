Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Housing & Homelessness

California Housing Crisis Podcast: What’s being done about homelessness during pandemic?

Dr. Susan Partovi, left, and Heidi Roth look at a homeless encampment on a sidewalk in Los Angeles.
Dr. Susan Partovi, left, and Heidi Roth look at a homeless encampment on a sidewalk in Los Angeles. The pair have been offering medical aid and asking if anyone has been experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Liam DillonStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
10:06 AM
Share

To stem the growth of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to stay in their homes. But that order is hard to follow if you’re homeless or worried about if you’ll be able to pay your rent.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we discuss how state and local officials are trying to handle the state’s already crushing rates of homelessness and housing insecurity during the pandemic.

Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters.

Advertisement

You can subscribe to “Gimme Shelter” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Google Play and Overcast.

Housing & HomelessnessCaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics Coronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
The stories shaping California

Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Liam Dillon
Follow Us
Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement