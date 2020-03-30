California Housing Crisis Podcast: What’s being done about homelessness during pandemic?

To stem the growth of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered Californians to stay in their homes. But that order is hard to follow if you’re homeless or worried about if you’ll be able to pay your rent.

On this episode of Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast, we discuss how state and local officials are trying to handle the state’s already crushing rates of homelessness and housing insecurity during the pandemic.

“ Gimme Shelter ,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .

