‘It’s horrible for everyone’: How the coronavirus changed these landlords’ and tenants’ lives

Blanca Dueñas, 61, East Los Angeles

Noe Torres sits next to his mother, Blanca Dueñas, in their East L.A. apartment. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

I work part time as a community organizer. I also volunteer to better the schools and for rent control.

I live with my son. He’s 35 years old. He pays for almost all the expenses. He works for a company that buys organic produce and sells it to restaurants and hotels. He goes to the ranches where they cultivate the vegetables, buys them and brings them back to Los Angeles.

His boss has given him some money, but it’s not his entire salary. He has a good boss.

I spoke with our property manager and I think she understands the situation that all of us are in. The landlords are in the same situation as we are because everyone is in this pandemic. She said, “It’s OK, Blanca. I know that you pay on time and that this isn’t common for you and your family. We’ll accept what you can pay for now. And when this is over, we’ll figure things out.”

We paid more than half the rent. But this is the first month. For the next one, I don’t know how we’re going to do it. I’m afraid that my son’s boss is not going to pay him the money that’s he’s paying him this time. Here in the house, I’m afraid. There are many places where they’re giving out food. But I’m afraid to leave.

I have 11 grandchildren. Two of them, the children of my son, live with us, too. Another worry I have is that they announced there’s not going to be school until next year. We don’t have internet. We don’t have a tablet or computer. Because of this pandemic, the children are going to be worse off academically.

We’ve run out of many necessities. We’ve run out of bath soap. We’ve run out of cooking oil. We’ve run out of tortillas. We’ve run out of things to clean the house.

In truth, for me, it’s really important to pay the telephone bill because it’s the only means of communication we have right now. It’s the way I talk to my daughters and see how they’re doing. I’m really worried that I’m not going to be able to pay for it.

So I’m much more than afraid. I’m panicked.