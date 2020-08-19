‘Gimme Shelter’: California’s looming ‘eviction cliff’ could lead to millions losing their homes

In less than two weeks, courts in California will resume processing eviction and foreclosure cases after a months-long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, of course, is not over and the unemployment rate remains at levels that exceed the Great Recession just over a decade ago.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss the ways elected officials are trying to avert what’s been called an “eviction cliff” of millions of California tenants losing their homes over the next few months. According to one estimate, 4.1 million to 5.4 million California renters are at risk. With prospects of a deal between House Democrats and President Trump at a standstill, all eyes are on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature to figure out a solution before lawmakers adjourn their session for the year on Aug. 31.

Our guest is U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), who discusses her legislation to provide $100 billion for rental assistance and the chances of its passage. We also ask why homelessness in L.A. has gotten worse and why she supports expanding rent control statewide.

Advertisement

“ Gimme Shelter ,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CalMatters .