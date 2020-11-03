California initiative to expand rent control trails in early returns

A bid to expand rent control in California is trailing in early returns Tuesday night.

Should the results hold and Proposition 21 fails, it would mean that once again landlord groups have convinced voters that stricter limits on rent hikes are not a solution to California’s housing affordability problems. A statewide ban on most new forms of rent control would remain in effect.

Landlords won a similar battle in 2018 when voters turned down the Proposition 10 rent control initiative. Like that campaign, total fundraising for Proposition 21 eclipsed $100 million. Landlord groups, notably large real estate investment trusts Essex Property Trust, Equity Residential and AvalonBay Communities, outraised supporters of Proposition 21 more than 2-to-1. Nearly all the more than $40 million behind the Yes on 21 campaign came from the Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which similarly funded the failed 2018 initiative.

The rent control measures were aimed at addressing California’s sky-high housing costs, which force low-income and middle-class residents to spend significant shares of their income to keep a roof over their heads.

Home prices in Southern California hit record highs in September, and according to U.S. Census data, more than 56% of tenant families in California spend 30% or more of their income on rent, the level at which spending on housing hinders the ability to pay for other necessities.

While rents in many major metropolitan areas have fallen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions have lost their jobs, leading to fears of mass evictions in the coming months.

Proposition 21 would not offer any immediate relief to tenants struggling to pay their rent right now. Instead, it would allow cities and counties to implement stricter forms of rent control than they can now under the state’s Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

The initiative would modify the 25-year-old law to allow cities to control rents on apartments built after 1995, or earlier in cities that had rent control laws before Costa-Hawkins passed. Cities would still be barred from implementing rent controls on apartments built within the last 15 years. Proposition 21 would also allow local governments to control rents on single-family home and condominium rentals if they were owned by corporations or the owner had more than two properties. Lastly, the initiative would allow cities to limit rent hikes when eligible apartments became vacant — provided that landlords could receive at least a 15% increase.

Opponents argued against Proposition 21 as they did two years ago, contending that rent control would slow homebuilding and hurt the investments of small landlords.

Last year, in response to soaring rents, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that caps rent increases statewide at 5% plus inflation annually for most rental housing older than 15 years — one of the strongest policies of its kind in the country. Newsom cited that law in opposing Proposition 21.

Times staff writer Maloy Moore contributed to this story.