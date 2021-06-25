‘Gimme Shelter’: What you need to know about homelessness in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the epicenter of the homelessness crisis in California. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, tent encampments have continued to grow across the region, including in iconic neighborhoods like Echo Park and Venice Beach.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we discuss the history of homelessness in Los Angeles and delve into what might happen in Venice as public officials gear up for a mass effort to provide shelter for those living on the boardwalk. Our guest is Times homelessness reporter Ben Oreskes.

We also talk about the state’s struggles in spending rental assistance money as lawmakers continue to debate extending COVID-19-related eviction protections.

And we introduce new podcast co-host Manuela Tobias from CalMatters, who talks about what she plans to cover on the housing beat at the state Capitol and reveals her favorite avocado recipes.

“ Gimme Shelter ,”a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Manuela Tobias, housing reporter for CalMatters .