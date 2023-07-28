Are you an L.A. tenant living in a rent-stabilized apartment? We want to hear from you
During the pandemic, the city of L.A. launched a number of tenant protections. Landlords have not been able to raise rents on rent-stabilized units for over three years, and they won’t be able to do so until 2024.
If you’re living in a rent-stabilized apartment, we want to know how the rent freeze has affected you and the decisions you make as a renter.
Please fill out the below form, and you may hear from a Los Angeles Times reporter. If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.