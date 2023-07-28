Are you an L.A. tenant living in a rent-stabilized apartment? We want to hear from you

Keep LA Housed coalition holds a rally to urge Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council to support tenants struggling with rent debt accumulated during the pandemic on July 25 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

During the pandemic, the city of L.A. launched a number of tenant protections. Landlords have not been able to raise rents on rent-stabilized units for over three years, and they won’t be able to do so until 2024.

If you’re living in a rent-stabilized apartment, we want to know how the rent freeze has affected you and the decisions you make as a renter.

