‘I’m not going anywhere.’ Pali High football players stick with the team amid burned, closed campus
After fire ravaged Palisades Charter High School — destroying classroom buildings and athletics facilities — the fate of the school’s football team was unsettled. With its campus in ruins just two months after the team made it to the City Section Division I championship game — forcing classes online — could Pali High field a football team for the 2025 season?
And even if they do, where will the Dolphins practice and play home games?Within days of the blaze, Head Coach Dylen Smith had already resolved that the program would continue — even as some players had lost houses and others transferred from the school. But without a home field, finding a venue for off-season workouts has proven a challenge. The Dolphins have become nomads of sorts, fitting in practices at parks and schools across the Westside. The Times is following the team as it prepares for a season steeped in uncertainty.
