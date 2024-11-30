Jahmir Torres leads King/Drew to City Section Division I title over Palisades
Proving he can handle the bright lights of Los Angeles, Jahmir Torres put on a show in the City Section Division I football final Saturday night at Birmingham High.
The King/Drew senior was a human highlight film, assuredly catching the eye of college scouts by rushing for two touchdowns, catching two touchdown passes and returning a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to lead his team to a 56-35 victory over Palisades.
“I was balling in Maryland but I wasn’t getting the looks I needed so I wanted to show I can ball on both sides of the country,” said Torres, son of head coach Joe Torres. “My dad’s been trying to convince me to come here since my junior year. I’m glad I did.”
Torres, who had been living in Maryland with his mom (a three-sport high school athlete and later a Division I volleyball player at Delaware State), missed the first four games because of transfer rules but once he got on the field he was the dynamic playmaker King/Drew needed to become a title contender.
“I told my quarterback get me the ball and my line blocks for me like I’m the president,” added Torres, who has received Division I offers from Arizona, UNLV and Utah State. “I wanna go wherever the best opportunity is.”
Torres rushed for 206 yards in 22 carries, scoring on runs of 35 and 45 yards, had four receptions for 63 yards, including scoring receptions of nine and 26 yards from Keenan Jackson, and returned a kickoff 89 yards to put the sixth-seeded Golden Eagles (11-3) up 42-14 in the third quarter.
Jackson threw four touchdown passes, the two to Torres and one each to Damico Martin and Jayden Mitchell.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.