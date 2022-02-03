Itching for a Visit to Inglewood? Here’s How to Get There, Safely and Sustainably

Inglewood’s new SoFi Stadium is a world-class concert venue and home to the NFL’s Rams and Chargers. Its top-tier sports and music events find fans from all over the region converging on the spectacular arena, which can accommodate up to 100,000 people, year-round.

If this sounds like traffic hell in the making, think again; state-of-the-art SoFi was designed from the ground-up as a venue for a new generation of Southern Californians for whom piling into the car is far from the only travel option.

Here’s how the City of Inglewood and SoFi Stadium make themselves friendly to not only drivers, but also to ridesharers, Metro riders, cyclists, and even for fans flying in from anywhere in the world.

Ridesharing

For Uber and Lyft lovers, SoFi Stadium has streamlined the ridesharing experience with designated drop-off and pickup zones. Upon arrival, the designated drop-off for rideshare services and taxis is on the northbound curb lane on Kareem Court, directly north of the stadium. After the game or concert, the designated rideshare pickup is located on Kareem Court and Manchester Boulevard.

Note that guests arriving and departing in rideshares or taxis must arrive from Crenshaw Boulevard, turning into westbound Pincay Drive to reach the drop-off and pickup zone on Kareem Court.

Public Transit

Inglewood is well served by public transport, with a system that is set to be significantly enhanced over the next few years. At present, SoFi can be reached via the Metro C (Green) line, disembarking at Hawthorne/Lennox Station. From there, Metro is offering an express shuttle service to SoFi Stadium on game days. The shuttle lot is off S. Prairie Avenue to the west of the stadium. For more information visit metro.net/riding/gameday.

Every Sunday, GTrans runs line 7X from Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena. You can park your car there for free and take the $4 round-trip ride to SoFi Stadium and Inglewood Sports and Entertainment District, with service every 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., with later hours for evening football games. Details can be found at ridegtrans.com/7x-stadium-express.

And stress-free public transport to Inglewood and SoFi will only get even easier over the coming years. The Metro K (Crenshaw) Line, which will connect South Los Angeles to the South Bay and LAX, is scheduled to open in November 2022. The new line will include stations in Downtown Inglewood and at Westchester/Veterans.

By 2027, the planned Inglewood Transit Connector people mover will make reaching SoFi yet more of a breeze, by linking the K Line’s Downtown Inglewood Station to the city’s sports and entertainment complexes. The proposed elevated and automated, 1.6-mile line will include stations at Prairie Avenue/Pincay Drive, adjacent to SoFi Stadium, and at Prairie Avenue/Hardy Street, convenient to the southern portion of the surrounding Hollywood Park campus.

For fans arriving from further afield for major events, like the 2028 Summer Olympics opening ceremony, the new Automated People Mover at LAX will make connections between the airport and the stadium super smooth.

Set to be completed by 2023, this elevated guideway will not only link LAX’s terminals, but will also connect to a new Consolidated Rent-A-Car facility alongside the 405 freeway and to the Metro K Line. These new developments mean that it will soon be simple to fly to and from SoFi Stadium events without so much as touching a steering wheel.

The Metro Bus Lines 115 (Manchester Avenue), 117 (Century Boulevard), and 212 (La Brea Avenue/Prairie Avenue) also offer service to SoFi Stadium, year-round.

Pedal Power

With L.A.’s legendary traffic and environmental concerns in mind, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park actively encourage guests to use alternatives to motorized transport. To this end, bicycle parking locations are provided throughout the district (of course, bringing a suitable bike lock is recommended).

Bike lanes within Hollywood Park conveniently connect to the larger city bike circulation network. Additionally, all Metro trains and buses can accommodate bicycles, which are a healthy and “green” way to travel to and from a transit stop.

Park & Ride

The City of Inglewood has partnered with LAZ Parking to create the IPark&Go remote parking and shuttle service. This offers multiple off-site parking locations and shuttle services to help visitors reach SoFi Stadium quickly and conveniently, providing over 4,000 affordable and safe parking spaces nearby. (Note that street parking is not available for SoFi Stadium events, with a residential parking program in effect on all surrounding streets.)

Event attendees simply park up and jump on an IPark&Go shuttle bus that will take them to the City of Inglewood’s Intermodal Transit Facility, handily located right next to SoFi Stadium, and back. Advance booking is highly encouraged, as drive-up and walk-up rates are more expensive. To view IPark&Go parking locations and to book your parking and shuttle passes, visit iparkandgo.com.

Parking

If door-to-door driving is still your thing, Hollywood Park provides an incredible array of color-coded parking zones. Reservations are required and booking your parking pass as early as possible before major events is highly recommended. Simply download the pass onto your smartphone and then show it to SoFi parking staff upon entry. Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff, with fees varying based on the event.

SoFi Stadium parking structures feature accessible parking to ensure that all guests are able to access events with convenience. Accessible courtesy shuttles are provided within the lots before and after select events at the stadium.

And SoFi Stadium has not overlooked tailgating as intrinsic to football fan culture and the game day experience. It is allowed in designated parking lots and other areas in the substantial Pink Parking Zone south of the stadium. Tailgating requires both an event ticket and the purchase of a tailgating pass. Designated SoFi tailgating parking lots have 9-foot by 18-foot parking spaces, with tailgating only allowed directly behind the vehicle. Typical stadium rules – only natural gas or propane grills, no glass containers, etc. – apply.

For detailed SoFi Stadium parking info and to buy parking passes, visit sofistadium.com/parking-information.