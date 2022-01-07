Advertisement
Share
Video

LA Times Today: The Capitol Riot, One Year Later

US Capitol Police Officers, one year after an insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol
U.S. Capitol Police Officers surround the East Front Plaza, one year after an insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol building
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
Share
1

The peaceful transfer of power was the hallmark of American democracy, until it wasn’t.

The events of the Jan. 6 insurrection one year ago shocked the world and revealed the deep divides in our nation.

L.A. Times Today examines what led up to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the questions that remain unanswered.

2

What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

×
VIDEO | 09:12
L.A. Times Today: The Capitol Riot, Explained

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Advertisement

3

What was it like outside the Capitol building?

×
VIDEO | 05:41
L.A. Times Today: A photographer’s view of the Capitol Riot

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

4

What did insurrectionists do inside?

×
VIDEO | 06:35
L.A. Times Today: A photographer’s helmet cam captured the Jan. 6 riot

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

5

How were lawmakers inside affected?

×
VIDEO | 07:40
L.A. Times Today: Trauma in House gallery bonds members of Congress even a year later

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

6

How are insurrectionists being held accountable?

×
VIDEO | 05:57
L.A. Times Today: Klete Keller’s fall from Olympic gold to the Capitol riot

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

7

What does this mean going forward?

×
VIDEO | 07:52
L.A. Times Today: Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren explains Jan. 6 investigation

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
VideoPolitics