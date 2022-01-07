LA Times Today: The Capitol Riot, One Year Later

The peaceful transfer of power was the hallmark of American democracy, until it wasn’t.
The events of the Jan. 6 insurrection one year ago shocked the world and revealed the deep divides in our nation.
L.A. Times Today examines what led up to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol and the questions that remain unanswered.
What happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
What was it like outside the Capitol building?
What did insurrectionists do inside?
How were lawmakers inside affected?
How are insurrectionists being held accountable?
What does this mean going forward?
