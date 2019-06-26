Advertisement

2019 Democratic debate live chat: Join The Times’ political team for Night One analysis

Jun 26, 2019 | 7:05 AM
Ten candidates, two hours, one stage. The presidential debate season kicks off this evening in Miami. Times Washington bureau chief David Lauter, columnist Doyle McManus, and veteran political reporters Melanie Mason and Seema Mehta will be following the discussion and offering commentary and analysis as it happens. Will Elizabeth Warren keep center stage all to herself? Will Corey Booker or Beto O’Rourke have the breakout moment that has so far eluded them? Will one of many long-shot candidates vault into the top tier? The live chat and analysis will start here at 5:30 p.m. PDT.
Tonight’s debate lineup
Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke will share center stage Wednesday night at the Democratic Party's first primary debate in Miami. Ten candidates will debate Wednesday, and 10 more will debate Thursday.

David Lauter

One of the biggest problems the candidates in the back of the pack have is that voters so far seem pretty content with the array of choices in the top tier. There's no big void into which a trailing candidate can easily step. Tonight, however, will be a bit different. With Warren the only clear top-tier candidate on stage, there could be an opening for someone to contrast with her ideologically (Klobuchar, perhaps) or in approach (Booker or maybe O'Rourke).

Melanie Mason

Hello from sunny Miami! Elizabeth Warren goes into tonight with most of the buzz, propelled in part by her "I have a plan for that" policy-heavy campaign. Do other folks follow her lead and emphasize their policy chops, or focus on impressing viewers with their personal biographies or best digs at President Trump?

Seema Mehta

Hi folks! Looking forward to the first Democratic debate tonight. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders -- the two front-runners -- won’t be on the stage until tomorrow night. I am wondering how much of a boost their absence gives Elizabeth Warren, whose campaign already appears to be surging. The rest of the candidates on the stage tonight are polling in the single digits, at best. Will one of them, say Beto O’Rourke or Cory Booker or Amy Klobuchar, have a breakthrough moment tonight? If so, is it because they break through with a compelling message about why they are running for president, or because they attack the front-runners?

