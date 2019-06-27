Eight takeaways from Night 1 of the Democratic debate

‘Medicare for all’ is politically messy. The candidates all like to vow their support for it, but the debate laid bare how starkly different their approaches are. Only two of the candidates onstage, Warren and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, said they want to end private insurance. They argued intensely over the merits of scrapping the entire insurance system, with the more moderate candidates warning such a move could destabilize the entire healthcare system. De Blasio was having none of it, declaring that the schism reveals the real progressives in the party. Warren said it is time for politicians to stop making excuses for the evils of the current medical system. “What they are really telling you is they just won’t fight for it,” Warren said. “Healthcare is a basic human right. And I will fight for human rights.”