What questions do you have for David Lazarus about eyewear?

L.A. Times consumer columnist David Lazarus has been investigating the eyewear industry and has uncovered some eye-opening facts. For example, most glasses these days are made in China (although that’s kept hidden from buyers) and cost little more than $30 to manufacture. A single company, EssilorLuxottica, dominates the market and sets retail prices accordingly. The big vision plans, VSP and EyeMed, rig sales to benefit themselves.