They are the backbone of Los Angeles. They know the metropolis’ streets and its people. June 23, 2024 3 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 Karen Bass: Mayor of the city of the eternal future Odilia Romero: Eradicator of Indigenous stereotypes James T. Butts Jr.: Bare-knuckled mayor who rebuilt Inglewood Cecily Myart-Cruz: Spirited defender of teachers Michael Govan: Kingpin of L.A.’s global arts ambition Ann Philbin: Risk-taking, made-in-L.A. arts leader Va Lecia Adams Kellum: Persistent agent of change on homelessness Marta Segura: Chilling voice in an overheating city Peter Eliasberg: Fearsome litigator for inmates’ rights Prophet Walker: Bridge between L.A.’s haves and have-nots Kika Keith: Top equity advocate in California’s cannabis industry Danny J. Bakewell Sr.: Eternal voice for Black Los Angeles Michael Flood: Lifeline in an era of growing food insecurity Mehrsa Baradaran: Translator of dollars and sense Manuel Pastor: Activist scholar bringing the streets to the ivory tower Gene Seroka: Sultan of the supply chain Mia Lehrer: Designer making beauty out of blight Adel Hagekhalil: Southern California’s embattled ‘water doctor’