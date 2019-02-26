Rains ruined O.C. beaches, but ocean water now safe after prolonged bacteria advisory

Ocean water is clear and safe again after a long period of intermittent heavy rain brought runoff to area beaches, Orange County health officials said.
An advisory that had been in effect since Jan. 31 for all county beaches was lifted Friday.
“Levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean and bay waters adjacent to storm drains, creeks and rivers during and after rainstorms,” according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Swimmers should avoid coastal waters affected by discharges from storm drains, creeks and rivers, and beach users should avoid contact with any runoff in the days after a storm, regardless of weather, the agency said.
For updates on area water quality, visit ocbeachinfo.com.