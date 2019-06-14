Democrats set their presidential debate lineups, and they could matter

One hopeful who won’t be on the stage is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who joined the race in mid-May. He barely missed the threshold of 1% of support in DNC-approved polls – nationwide or in early-voting states -- or contributions from at least 65,000 donors. Bullock accused the party of penalizing him for delaying his entry so he could focus on his state’s business during its legislative session. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Fla., also failed to meet the threshold for joining the first debate.