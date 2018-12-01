Tweeted tributes to a former president from Trump, Obama, DeGeneres and more

Politicians, celebrities and other admirers flocked to Twitter to salute former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night in Houston at age 94.
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush
RIP President H.W. Bush. Thank you for a lifetime of dedicated service to our nation. Your thoughtful leadership and humility will be missed. Fair winds and following seas, Mr. President. #RIPGHWB
America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara's example.
I'm not America, but u have to respect George H.W. Bush, a man who served in the military w honor as a WWII combat pilot. He was devoted to his wife Barbara for 73 years & R now reunited. He also celebrated his 75th, 80th, 85th & 90th birthdays w a parachute jump #RIP41 #RIPGHWB
Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life's greatest gifts.
I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2018
President Bush has left us for one last flight but his destination isn't unknown. He's flying into the arms of the love of his life, Barbara. This evening, each of us should take a minute to look up and offer him a silent thanks.
Today, George and his beloved Barbara are together, enjoying a well-deserved rest from their labors.— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 1, 2018
Today, his spirit joins a thousand points of light with his Creator, by whose brilliance may all our works be illuminated and inspired.
“We are a nation of communities... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 1, 2018
-George H. W. Bush
Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cVmFnIi9HJ
President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace.
We were blessed to have President Bush as a friend of the program. He will always have a special place in our hearts.
#RIP41
I miss the class and respect presidents once had for each other. Even though their ideologies differed, they still supported and even cared for one another. May we know those times once again. #RIP41