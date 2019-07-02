Palm Springs in Summer

In the summer, the countless sparkling, cool pools of Palm Springs' many resorts become perfect (if not essential) oases during the heat of the day.Enjoy Palm Springs as a calm, quiet environ while taking a dip in the rooftop pool at the Rowan Kimpton, where you can relax and soak in the serene desert-scape views.The Palm Springs Art Museum, a historical and contemporary art mecca clad in stunning modern and postmodernist architecture, provides a nice — and aesthetic — respite from the desert sun.The Palm Springs Air Museum offers a family-friendly historical journey through aviation’s past. You can even take a ride in a vintage plane.