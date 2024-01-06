Looking Ahead to 2024 - Guides
There is so much to explore right outside Los Angeles. Readers can look forward to weekend trips and road trip guides in the new year. Assistant editor and writer Danielle Dorsey also wants to lean in on drinking coverage, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic, and stories that explore different cuisines at our fingertips in Southern California.
Cody Long is a video journalist and producer focusing on food video for the Los Angeles Times. Originally from San Diego, Long received his bachelor’s in art with an emphasis in photography from San Diego State University. He has produced Emmy award-winning content for the San Diego Union-Tribune and has had clients including Sony Interactive, HSN, American Airlines and CQ Roll Call.