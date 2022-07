5 tips to help you pack the perfect weed-enhanced high summer picnic - The Green Room

To mark the arrival of the high summer picnic season -- and close out the second season of “The Green Room” -- we invited travel-loving YouTube cannabis content creators Alice and Clark Campbell (aka That High Couple) to roll out a blanket, unpack their basket and showcase a few of their favorite picnic-appropriate pot products from infused sodas to stealth smoking implements.