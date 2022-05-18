A historic South Pasadena Tudor is home to three families, thanks to a modern ADU

Michael Cosentino and Rion Nakaya’s newly renovated 90+ year old South Pasadena residence. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Michael Cosentino and his wife, Rion Nakaya relax on the deck of their South Pasadena home. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A view of the courtyard that connects the main house to the ADU. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The deck acts as a bridge between the main house and the ADU. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The ADU was required to look like a garage in the historic district because it is visible from the street. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A window in the 550-square foot garage-turned-ADU, designed by Medium Plenty. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A sliding Nanwall opens the kitchen and dining room to the outdoors. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The original fireplace and coved ceilings were preserved in the living room of the newly renovated home. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The open kitchen connects to the living room. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A view of the den just off of the living room as you enter the house. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Custom bookshelves line the kitchen wall. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Architects Ian Read and Gretchen Krebs of Medium Plenty designed the open kitchen with entertaining in mind. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The couple are fans of midcentury, Scandinavian and Japanese design. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
A photo in the dining room captures the couple’s children at the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Globes rest on top of a custom wood cabinet in the living room. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Architects Ian Read and Gretchen Krebs removed a wall in the kitchen, which opened it to the outdoors. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The ADU faces away from the main house, with the entrance on the side. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
The interior of the South Pasadena ADU features a loft. (Mariko Reed)