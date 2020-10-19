A self-drive tour of Los Angeles storybook houses

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: The Egasse-Braasch House in Eagle Rock, where renters Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote their Oscar-winning screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” is included in a driving tour of five different homes in the Los Angeles area that were featured in movies with hobbits/witches. Photographed on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 inj Eagle Rock, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18: Humphrey Bogart’s one-time home in Beachwood Canyon, (Bogart was living in the house when his friend and neighbor Peg Entwistle committed suicide in 1932 by throwing herself off the Hollywood Sign), is included in a driving tour of five different homes in the Los Angeles area that were featured in movies with hobbits/witches. Photographed on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 Beachwood Canyon, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The Hlaffer-Courcier house, inspired by art director Harry Oliver’s Tam O’Shanter Restaurant. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The Lawrence and Martha Joseph Residence and Apartments, Historic-Cultural Monument No. 624 in Culver City. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
One of the Columbia Ranch Dwarf Houses on Hollywood Way in Burbank. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
The Columbia Ranch Dwarf Houses on Hollywood Way in Burbank. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
