Arden Myrin’s colorful Silver Lake bungalow

“I’ve never met a room that doesn’t look good in Farrow & Ball Hague Blue,” says Arden Myrin. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Myrin installed 14 Ikea rattan pendants in the dining room. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
“It’s nice to live in a happy space, especially when things are tough,” says Myrin. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Arden Myrin and Mittens, one of the comedian’s four cats. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The budget minded Myrin splurged on hand printed wallpaper by Juju Papers. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Myrin redid the 1927 kitchen in Ikea. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Moroccan tile and brass hardware by Sarah Sherman Samuel brighten the white Ikea kitchen. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
“I’m a big believer in the eye needs a place to land,” says Myrin. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The master bedroom. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Myrin kept the vintage tile in the bathroom. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The ceiling of the guest room is lined with wallpaper. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
A salon wall in the powder room. The wallaper is by Jungalow. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
More pattern in the family room where we find Elain, one of Myrin’s four cats. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The garage was converted into a soundproof studio where Myrin hosts her Bachelor-themed podcast, “Will You Accept This Rose?” (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The soundproof wall is lined with fabric. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Lori Droste’s Berkeley home, which Myrin decorated last year. (Ted Thornton)
The back patio is modeled after the Parker Palm Springs. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Inside Arden Myrin’s house, multiple Ikea chandeliers hang inside the dining area. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)