Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
“I’ve never met a room that doesn’t look good in Farrow & Ball Hague Blue,” says Arden Myrin.
19 Images

Arden Myrin’s colorful Silver Lake bungalow

“I’ve never met a room that doesn’t look good in Farrow & Ball Hague Blue,” says Arden Myrin. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Myrin installed 14 Ikea rattan pendants in the dining room.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

“It’s nice to live in a happy space, especially when things are tough,” says Myrin. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Arden Myrin and Mittens, one of the comedian’s four cats. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The budget minded Myrin splurged on hand printed wallpaper by Juju Papers. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Myrin redid the 1927 kitchen in Ikea.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Moroccan tile and brass hardware by Sarah Sherman Samuel brighten the white Ikea kitchen. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

“I’m a big believer in the eye needs a place to land,” says Myrin.
 (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The master bedroom. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The master bedroom. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Myrin kept the vintage tile in the bathroom.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The ceiling of the guest room is lined with wallpaper. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

A salon wall in the powder room. The wallaper is by Jungalow.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

More pattern in the family room where we find Elain, one of Myrin’s four cats. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The garage was converted into a soundproof studio where Myrin hosts her Bachelor-themed podcast, “Will You Accept This Rose?”
 (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

The soundproof wall is lined with fabric.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Lori Droste’s Berkeley home, which Myrin decorated last year.  (Ted Thornton)

The back patio is modeled after the Parker Palm Springs.  (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Inside Arden Myrin’s house, multiple Ikea chandeliers hang inside the dining area. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

1/19