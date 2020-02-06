11 Images
Luxury SUVs gallery
A look inside and out of the 2020 Lamborghini Urus and the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge ultra-luxury SUVs.
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, in black, and the Lamborghini Urus, in blue, lead the rise of the ultra-luxury SUV. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The black and “forge yellow” interior of each Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is made to its owner’s specifications. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Open the rear hatch and hit a button to unveil the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge’s “tailgating” seats. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Workers in the Rolls-Royce factory in the U.K. prick the fabric by hand and carefully position each LED light for the Cullinan Black Badge’s starry ceiling. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge features suicide doors and a winged hatch. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is like a Malibu beach house on wheels. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Both the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, in black, and the Lamborghini Urus, in blue, can reportedly handle traversing sand with no trouble. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Lamborghini Urus does not feel like an SUV. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The cockpit of the Lamborghini Urus, complete with fighter jet-inspired details. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The flat-bottomed suede and leather steering wheel is one of the Lamborghini Urus’ sports-car touches. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
The Lamborghini Urus offers multiple drive modes, including for travel on street, track or snow. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
