KobeMural gallery

KobeMural.com has mapped the locations of nearly 330 tribute murals created after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven friends were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Here is a sampling of the murals in Southern California.
Kobe Bryant mural, “After the final Lakers’ game”, by Melany Meza-Dierks, @melanymd at 5220 Valley Blvd. in El Sereno. (@kobemural Instagram)
Joshua McCadney, aka Prophet Josh, (@paintedprophet), with “Energy Never Dies” at 7829 Melrose Ave., one of two Bryant tribute murals he created on Melrose Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Joshua “Prophet Josh” McCadney, also known as @paintedprophet painted his second mural of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at the Fala Bar, 7751 Melrose Avenue. (@kobemural Instagram)
Mural by @hungfineart, at 1294 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Young ‘fro” at Shoe Palace, 7725 Melrose Ave., by “triangle artist” J.C. Ro @jc.ro of Long Beach. (@kobemural Instagram)
Artist Thierry “Mr. Brainwash” Guetta, left, and Mike Asner, creator of KobeMural.com, pose in front of Guetta’s mural outside his studio on Feb. 27, in the 1200 block of South La Brea Ave. in Mid-Wilshire. The mural went up around Feb. 1, but was destroyed by heavy rains in mid-March. (Los Angeles Times)
This is the remaining part of original Kobe Bryant mural by Thierry “Mr. Brainwash” Guetta, in the 1200 block of S. La Brea Avenue in Mid City. (@kobemural Instagram)
Kobe Bryant tribute mural by Isaac Pelayo at 4420 W. Victory Blvd. in Burbank. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Salute,” by LA artist Aiseborn, @aiseborn at 1348 Flower St. in Downtown LA. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Happy Birthday Mambacita,” by Gabe Gault @gabegault, 614 Mateo St., in the Downtown LA Arts District. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Kid Mamba” by Paul Daniels at 939 S. Figueroa St. (Ricks’s at Hotel Figueroa) in Downtown LA, @pauldanielsart. (@kobemural Instagram)
Mural artist Tyke Witnes stands in front of his mural at El Toro Bravo Tortilleria in Costa Mesa, one of the first murals to go up after Bryant’s death. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Mural by artist Sergio “Doc43" Rueda at 15373 Grand Ave. in Lake Elsinore. (Sergio “Doc43" Rueda)
Mike Asner, creator of the @KobeMural Instagram and Kobemural.com, stands in front of Tyke Witnes’ mural at El Toro Bravo Tortilleria in Costa Mesa in a special Kobe & Gigi tribute T-shirt. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)