Inside a speakeasy-themed weed dispensary by and for women of color

With a sense of can-do optimism, a Pinterest board full of ideas, help from Jay-Z, and Josephine Baker and Billie Holiday as their spirit guides, Ebony Andersen and Whitney Beatty opened Josephine & Billie’s, a cannabis dispensary designed by women for women – especially women of color, a cannabis-consuming demographic the duo say is often overlooked.