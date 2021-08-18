Image

These parents are at the forefront of L.A. culture. But which one do you want to be?

Parents of L.A. matrix for the Image magazine, issue 3.
(Micah Fluellen/For The Times)
By Siena Giljum
Micah Fluellen
This story is part of Parents Are Cool!, the third issue of Image, which explores the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care. See the full package here.

To keep our parenting celebration going, we decided to pay tribute to the iconic parents who have meant so much to L.A. culture. Where does your favorite rank among the greats? Who did we forget? Read, share, debate, enjoy.

Down to Mars / Aspirational

colorful matrix chart with cool L.A. parents like Jada & Will, Black AF Kenya Barris, Ice Cube

Down to Mars / Inspirational

colorful matrix chart with cool L.A. parents like Snoop Dogg, Kamasi Washington, Ali Wong, The real Kenya Barris

Down to Earth / Inspirational

colorful matrix chart with cool L.A. parents like Justina Blakeney, Allyson Felix, Regina King, Randall Park

Down to Earth / Aspirational

colorful matrix chart with cool L.A. parents like Ron Finley, Kehlani, LeBron & Savannah James, America Ferrera

ImageLifestyle
Siena Giljum

Siena Giljum is an intern with the Lifestyle/Features desk at the Los Angeles Times. She will graduate in 2022 from Boston University’s College of Communication, where she studies journalism, Spanish and film and television. Giljum has written for the Brookline TAB and university publications including BU News Service. She’s happy to be back in the sunshine and among the trees and trails of her hometown of Altadena.

Micah Fluellen

Micah Fluellen is a designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. He is a Columbus, Ohio, native and graduated from Ohio University, where he studied multimedia design and specialized in journalism while also working as a junior motion designer for WOUB Productions. He has also worked in Washington, D.C., as a creative design intern for the nonprofit the Grassroot Project and as a promotion design intern for C-SPAN.

