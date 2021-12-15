‘A WORLD THAT IS NOT REALLY A WORLD,’ a poem by Elaine Kahn

This story is part of Image issue 8, “Deserted,” a supercharged experience of becoming and spiritual renewal. Enjoy the trip! (Wink, wink.) See the full package here.

the heavens stretch

the apple

of a sky that sucks

at peace and finitude —

the natural lies

the living alters

what’s alive about it

is offensive

in a way that’s paradise

a kind of gravity

to ruining what ruins

elegance

when I was gone

my breast relaxed

I told the desert

what it cost

Elaine Kahn is the author of “Romance or The End” (Soft Skull, 2020) and “Women in Public” (City Lights, 2015). She lives in L.A. and teaches at Poetry Field School.

