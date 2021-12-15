‘A WORLD THAT IS NOT REALLY A WORLD,’ a poem by Elaine Kahn

Share
This story is part of Image issue 8, “Deserted,” a supercharged experience of becoming and spiritual renewal. Enjoy the trip! (Wink, wink.) See the full package here.
the heavens stretch
the apple
of a sky that sucks
at peace and finitude —
the natural lies
the living alters
what’s alive about it
is offensive
in a way that’s paradise
a kind of gravity
to ruining what ruins
elegance
when I was gone
my breast relaxed
I told the desert
what it cost
Elaine Kahn is the author of “Romance or The End” (Soft Skull, 2020) and “Women in Public” (City Lights, 2015). She lives in L.A. and teaches at Poetry Field School.