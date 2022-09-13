Advertisement
Icon-ography

Homages to the L.A. icons that continue to breathe new life into the city’s cultural landscape.

Fashion designer Peter Lai in their loft. Photography for Image magazine made on July 19, 2022.

Among the beauty objects of L.A. fashion icon Peter Lai

In a space where everything — even the bed he sleeps in — is inspiration, the 71-year-old Chinese designer feels free to finally play for his own pleasure.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is photographed for Image magazine on June 13, 2022.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is remaking the image of the modern Christian pastor

The old mentalities about what it means to be a woman of faith are dying. Walk into ONE in L.A. and you’ll see what shattering stereotypes looks like.

Angela Manuel Davis

This motivational guru might be the most influential nonfamous person in L.A.

Angela Manuel-Davis’ cycling classes are the church on wheels that everyone — from Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Busy Philipps and Ciara — needs.

Icon-ography: Sergio Mendes for the Image magazine, issue 3.

If you take all the world’s emotions and put them into one sound, it’s Sérgio Mendes

How Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes made his mark on L.A.

JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20, 2021: "Toilet Bowl Sculpture, 1996", at the Noah Purifoy Outdoor Desert Art Museum. (Photo by Philip Cheung)

Artist Noah Purifoy saw value in the discarded. What if L.A. didn’t throw people away?

The artist who imagined a future without L.A. homelessness

