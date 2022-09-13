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Personal Essays & Advice

Image April 2025 Spring Cleaning

Advice columns and personal stories on love, fashion and culture.

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Jaklin Romine Connected detached fantasy, Under the moon and the star, Nothing and numbness is never nothing, Until paralysis

A luxury mattress that feels like nothing at all

When I lay down on this mattress, I was not only changed, I was doomed. No other mattress could possibly compare.

Goth Shakira photographed for Image Magazine’s relationship series Love Goth Shakira. (Eugene Kim / For The Times)

I’m a Leo in love with a Virgo, but the sex is nonexistent. What gives?

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Goth Shakira photographed in Los Angeles in January 2026 for Image Magazine’s relationship series Love Goth Shakira.

Should I stay in my stagnant long-term relationship, or leave it to explore love with my crush?

The sunk-cost fallacy is a hell of a drug. It’s a thorny thicket that can keep us stagnant at the pivotal moments requiring the most courage.

A beauty shoot about bangs shot in Los Angeles on July 17, 2026 for Image Magazine’s August 2026 issue.

Bangs, the makeover with existential side effects

Breakups, breakdowns, bad decisions. Bangs have a reputation. Yours can tell a different story.

Hardware as an adornment. Shot at the Los Angeles Times on July 11, 2026 for Image Magazine's August 2026 issue.

Hardware on clothing complicates my life. But I love it anyway

I need my bags, belts and shoes to be studded, spiky, pierced and heavy.

Goth Shakira posing for Image Magazine column photoshoot on January 30, 2026.

I’m stuck daydreaming about love. How do I stop missing out on real life?

Don’t miss out on the shapes the lightning paints the clouds with because you’re too busy swimming in puddles.

Image 2026 Love Goth Shakira

He’s your ex, not your son. Unconditional love does not apply

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Image April 2026 Therapy Office Decor

Why I rejected the “neutral” aesthetics of therapy rooms

As a therapist, I wanted to create a container — a place where someone would cross the threshold and feel.

Image 2026 Love Goth Shakira

Are you truly infatuated with your co-worker, or do you just see them 40 hours a week?

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Image April 2026 LV Monograms

The case for monogramming everything you own and love

It’s never been more important to assert your sense of personhood and independence.

Image March 2026 Chinatown Prop Stylist: Meghan Czerwinski

L.A. Chinatown, a place for outlandish yearnings and improbable dreams

Over the years, Chinatowns have offered me ephemeral homecomings in city after city.

Image March 2026 Santee Alley

At Santee Alley, come ready to shed rigid assumptions and play

Santee Alley has become a place for me to bring closer the family I left, a space where I can unabashedly experiment with my style through their selection of menswear.

Image 2026 Love Goth Shakira

This Valentine’s Day, be grateful a man failed to meet your expectations

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Image May 2025 Spiritual Centers; Self-Realization Fellowship Hollywood Temple

A city built by seekers: A journey into L.A.’s spiritual architecture

It would be too easy and too inaccurate to write these places off as strange anomalies — one-off quirks in a city filled with so many quirks. They are part of L.A.’s history.

Imagery of a sensual woman. Photo illlustration.

How do you tell a committed partner that your sexual identity is changing?

Goth Shakira holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Illustration for November 2025 Love, Goth Shakira

How to help a beloved friend who is being verbally abused?

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love

Image August 2025 On Jewelry

My grandmother taught me that jewelry is the ultimate form of reinvention

People seem to think that clothing is the best representation of our personalities, of who we want to be. But it’s actually the jewelry we wear that most often speaks to who we think we are.

Image September 2025 Love Goth Shakira

Putting yourself back out there after being closed off to love isn’t always linear — and in that way it’s perfect

Our columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Illustration by Siorne John

Finding hope at my big age, one step at a time

I had been needing these reminders that life after a certain age still holds promise; that my body and appearance could be sources of joy, rather than dread.

For Love, Goth Shakira column. Art by Brittany Holloway-Brown

Matters of the heart are rarely certain. Try submitting to the strength of the soul

Goth Shakira holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Illustration for Luxury Massage. By Elana Marie

The careful dance of getting massaged by four hands at a Santa Monica spa

I’m eager to discover the massage that will finally allow me to fully yield, because whenever I’m the one on the massage table, I have this strange sense that I’m not “doing it right.”

Image October 2025 Jewelry for your Table

The fraught and elaborate hunt to finding beautiful and functional flatware

There is a lot out there. Everyone I talk to seems to have an opinion. I am almost immediately overwhelmed.

an abstract collage of person looking at phone mixed with astrological accents on a blue background

Is it okay if your partner still follows their ex on social media? Here are some questions to think through

There’s no black-and-white answer to this dilemma. Because, to put it bluntly, some people cannot be trusted to follow (or be connected to) their exes.

Image June 2025 Love Goth Shakira

Looking for love in L.A. and struggling to find it? Here’s some advice

Goth Shakira holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Image June 2025 Fragrance Fittings

Personalized perfume by text? I tried it with this scent stylist

Novelist Anna Dorn moonlights as a perfume stylist, offering scent fittings for clients performed over text message. I hired Dorn to help me find a new scent.

Image May 2025 On Death Doulas

Called to the threshold, a death doula learns from the dying

Transitions and transformations can be fraught, even torturous. As a death doula, a big part of the work is sitting in that liminal space.

a stone sculpture of a couple in an embrace in front of an exploding volcano

I want to soul-bond, but can’t commit. What gives?

Our advice columnist holds court in a starry place to answer your heart’s questions about love.

Image May 2025 Hockney

My father photographed David Hockney and his mother in the ‘80s. It’s an image I haven’t stopped thinking about

The image Lester Sloan took of Hockney has become a hall of mirrors, an entrance into the very notion of what a mother means. What it means to lose her.

The suitcase that can survive travel’s inner circle of hell (and look good doing it)

A Rimowa suitcase not only contains your life but becomes an extension of it.

April Image, Fruit maps; Grace Gui dress, BY FAR sandals, SHASHI earrings

L.A.’s abundant fruit trees, celebrated with style

“I feel like a collector in a lot of ways,” says artist aliana mt. For years, they’ve been marking the city’s trees on a map.

Image April 2025 Love, Goth Shakira.

When is it time to end a relationship?

An examination of your moon sign can help light the way.

Image April 2025 Spring Cleaning

Pretending a fresh start is a good thing, or even possible, isn’t growing up

It was sometime in my late 20s that I felt a shift, repulsed by my collection of what I had increasingly decided was just a bunch of s— I needed out of my house.

Image Magazine March 2025 Dating Photography & Styling

Flash fiction: Apartment shopping in the City of Angels

I’d assumed that apartment shopping would be hell, but this was really something else.

Image March 2025 on clowning. Photography by Yulissa Mendoza For The Times. Photography & Talent Yulissa Mendoza Styling Erik Ziemba Art Direction Jessica de Jesus Hair & Makeup Jaime Diaz Production Alexis de la Rocha Photography assistant Lily Soleil Lewites Styling assistant Nathan Alford Content assistant Perry Picasshoe Special thanks Ricardo Mendoza

A fool’s journey: Notes from a clowning workshop

Underneath layers and layers of socialization, we each have a clown willing to risk heartbreak for joy.

Image February 2025 Esperanza Spalding and Milton Nascimento Grammy party at 2220 Arts.

Throwing a celebration for Esperanza Spalding and Milton Nascimento was an unequivocal yes. It was the joyous event of the Grammy weekend

Thundercat and Herbie Hancock joined the stage, as we gathered to remember what was and what we’ll rebuild.

an abstract illustration representing the three phases of “Saturn Return”

Saturn Return, a coming-of-age framework that’s resonating everywhere

“It’s not easy, breezy, light, kind or friendly.” L.A. astrologer Chani Nicholas answers my questions around Saturn.

Image November 2024 Sartorial Stars : Sagittarius

The elusive and audacious Sagittarian, our true unicorn of the zodiac

The Sagittarian needs to move through the world with a healthy dose of playfulness at all times.

Image November 2024 Lipstick Gloss

Lipsticks are like star signs. The color or brand you choose is just the tip of the iceberg

My perverse love for lip stuff traces back to when I was 4 and first tried on my grandmother’s Clinique lipstick in Raspberry Glace.

Sartorial Stars Scorpio Image Oct. 2024

Scorpio has a polarizing reputation. And the rumors are at least partially true

A scorpion may have one tail, but it has two claws.

Caspen wears Second/Layer suit jacket over their head

Is having your clothes tailored worth it?

My relationship with clothes feels like a constant compromise: an acceptance that it will never quite be good enough.

Bird of paradise arrangement in living room scene with writer Jason Parham's family photo.

On the precipice of turning 40, I sometimes wonder: Where can one find paradise?

In an ash-white triplex in Ladera Heights, beauty often appeared in one very specific form.

an abstract collage illustration of a Capricorn figure wading in water

This holiday season, listen to the Capricorns. They’re holding it together for everyone around them

Who bears a burden more elegantly than the tenth sign?

Melissa Febos for IMAGE, Oct. 2024. (Credit: Karla Janette / For The Times)

Cruising toward my mid-40s has been a wonderful surprise — including in how I dress

Every time I think of my old idea of midlife — that dreary pasture full of drab linens — laughter bubbles out of me.

LiFER Shop’s Butterfly Dress

This month, listen to the lessons of Libra love

Their lovability is something they can’t help.

a hand floats above a wood pepper grinder as illustrated stars fall below it

Be patient with your Virgo’s affliction of perfectionism. This month, embrace organization and intention

We’ve found the ultimate talisman of Virgoan vigor: a dutiful pebble grinder.

Sleepwear for IMAGE May 2024 issue

The benefits of dressing up to stay in — and why they outweigh dressing up to go out

Inside you are your main audience. The joy lies in the freedom. Be extra. Go bold.

Collages by Yasmine Nasser Diaz featuring photos by Diana Ruzova.

Renting used to be a source of shame to this apartment manager’s daughter. Now it’s a knowing comfort

Los Angeles, like its residents, is impermanent, always shape-shifting, always on the verge of becoming something else.

Art by Beth Hoeckel, featuring "Silver Gemini keychain" by Rick Owens. Sartorial Stars May Image 2024

We’re transitioning into Gemini, and Rick Owens won’t let us lose our house keys

Homemaking is an art, a craft, a practice, a burden, a necessity, a privilege. It’s in the talismans that we arrange within our homes — including our house keys.

Maahleek: Marni Rick Owens boots. Right: May Casablanca dress, BustedBrand latex top, Justine Clenquet earrings, Chanel socks

The L.A. laundromat offers something special and rare: a home away from home

The laundromat is your rare “third place” — a spot to go to that’s not your house, nor your office, but a secret third thing.

Hotel 850 SVB for Image.

What is it like to live in an L.A. hotel? Here’s a glimpse

In this town, actors often stay at hotels for transient periods of time. But what is it actually like?

Title: Visitation, 2024 Photo-Collage and thread (Artwork by Amanda Maciel Antunes / For The Times)

Want to engage your dreams? Start with mugwort and a full bladder

Everyone suddenly, it seems, wants to lucid dream. I say: First dream, but dream actively. Here are some practices I take to ensure an engagement in my Dream Life.

Sartorial Stars Image magazine, April

Here’s your fashion horoscope for what to wear this Taurus season

We find ourselves in that time of year dedicated to the most sensuous and worldly of the earth signs. What is the missing item from your wardrobe?

Tarot feature for Image.

This tarot reader wants so badly to tell you your future

When you quite literally accept the cards that life has already dealt you, the story of what may lay ahead practically tells itself.

Essay on parking structures for Image magazine. Parking Structure, Lincoln Heights, Roll 1045

The agony and ecstasy (and hidden beauty) of L.A. parking garages

Los Angeles is terrible at housing people. It’s better at warehousing cars. The concrete nautiluses where we temporarily abandon our Kias and Porsches and mopeds produce, reproduce and shelter dualities.

Image story on "Surfing to the edge." (Joelle Grace Taylor / For Time Times)

‘I have lived the most beautiful lives and died the most beautiful deaths’

The beauty of surfing is inextricable with the fear of it. It’s as if the baptismal in the ocean were somehow both the original sin and its curative.

For Image magazine, issue 10. Turquoise jewelry

I like my bling to match my skin. But this turquoise ring is my inheritance

I am not the modern, modest Muslim lady my mother wanted, nor the good wife my grandfather must have envisioned in a daughter-in-law or granddaughter. The old bling glares and guards me.

Illustration of a woman wearing Audrey Hepburn- and Givenchy-inspired black dress and cloche hat.

Freedom is wearing a hat like Audrey Hepburn

This story is part of our issue on Remembrance, a time-traveling journey through the L.A. experience — past, present and future.

Artist Clifford Prince King's intepretation of a story for the Image Magazine, Issue 01. Story is by Justin Torres, an essay on Gold Chains.

The gold chain that got away

Justin Torres reflects on what happens when the one thing you’ve never lost finally disappears

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