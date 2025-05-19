I have a Sagittarius sun at one degree and Venus in the eighth house. I want to soul-bond, but can’t commit. What gives?

The first decan of Sagittarius — that is, the expression of the sun sign for those born within the first 10 days of Sagittarius season — is characterized by an inclination toward playing in the shadows. At one degree, you were just shy of being born in Scorpio season, an energy echoed in the placement of your Venus in the eighth house of the underworld, traditionally associated with the scorpion. This is where your profound desire to merge psyches with another comes from. It’s a natural articulation of the depth that your soul chose to crave. But at the same time, the adventure-seeking, optimistic openness and curiosity of Sagittarius flavor your deepest yearnings, very understandably creating a tension with your hurt inner brooder who’s maybe seen a bit too much (understatement) to open your heart up as easily as you do your mind.

The path toward harmony lies in acceptance of self first and foremost. These two parts of yourself will always be in dialogue with one another and they’re what, somewhat paradoxically, give you the depth that defines you. An eighth-house Venus observes obsessively, carefully choosing to whom it will reveal itself, for underneath lies a near-infinite well of molten passion. And this isn’t something that just anybody deserves to witness, much less receive. The key to unlocking your darkly pulsing heart is to find someone who adores all of you — who holds your precious intensity and not only gives you the space for your impulsive Sagittarian sojourns, but takes genuine pleasure in witnessing you be who you are.

Take your time letting that air or fire sun sign (with a water or earth Venus) find you. Don’t pressure yourself or succumb to the impatience that can come easily to your sun sign, but do make sure to communicate with your partners about what you’re looking for and willing to give. Ultimately, an eighth-house Venus will settle for nothing less than an intertwining of souls — but will enjoy great sex in the meantime, if and when that comes along. Your soulmate will cross your path not a second too late, nor a second too soon. But until then, know thyself the deepest, and make sure your lovers and crushes are fully consenting to the temporary adventures both sexual and emotional to keep your karma clear.

Advertisement

Goth Shakira is an Aquarian Queen of Pentacles divining and loving in Los Angeles.

Send your questions to our resident love expert here.