From the perfect toasting glass to a delightful can opener, elevate your summer with these design-driven pieces

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Omega, Seamaster Diver 300M in Burgundy, $27,900

(OMEGA)

Inspired by James Bond in “No Time to Die” (2021), the Seamaster Diver 300M combines cinematic suave with Swiss precision for a timepiece worthy of adventure. Pair the glossy burgundy bezel ring with a brushed bronze mesh bracelet or black rubber band. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Baccarat Harmonie Tumblers, $600 for a set of two

(Baccarat)

Advertisement

Creative cocktail enthusiasts should look forward to Baccarat’s newest line of Harmonie Tumblers, now in pastel blue, pink, yellow and turquoise. The double-cased crystal tumblers, which feature the Harmonie collection’s signature parallel vertical cuts, offer the perfect toasting glasses for a summer of celebrations. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

The Perfect Nothing Catalog, can opener, $1,200

(The Perfect Nothing)

Artist and designer Frank Traynor reimagines the everyday with “The Perfect Nothing Catalog,” an ongoing project that infuses ordinary home objects with a whimsical charm. Traynor’s can opener, adorned with earth-toned stones, will brighten up your kitchen and turn a low-key night of home cooking into a unique and surprisingly delightful experience. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Mykita x Rimowa, visor sunglasses in electrum mirror, $660

(MYKITA x RIMOWA)

German innovators MYKITA and RIMOWA have teamed up to design the sleekest sunglasses for life in motion. The VISOR collection provides wraparound coverage and 100% UV protection — only first-class treatment for MYKITA’s collaboration with the luxury luggage brand. Finished in a cool, sandy hue, these shades are as bold as they are refined. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Loewe Salone del Mobile collection

From left to right: Simone Fattal, Rosemarie Trockel, Madoda Fani (LOEWE)

Advertisement

Luxury fashion house Loewe invited 25 artists, designers and architects from across the globe to defy convention for its 2025 collection of teapots, available exclusively at Palazzo Citterio in Milan. Choose from artistic innovations such as Shozo Michikawa’s angular ceramic sculpture, David Chipperfield’s copper-handled design and Madoda Fani’s unglazed, rich red hue. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Balmain Beauty, Blanc Galaxie, $260

(Balmain)

Citrusy notes of Buddha’s hand, bergamot and cédrat burst from Balmain Beauty’s newest eau de parfum, Blanc Galaxie. Inspired by March’s lunar eclipse, the fragrance’s refreshing, spiced aroma is otherworldly yet elegant. The bottle echoes Balmain’s original flacon from 1946, blending heritage and contemporary sophistication with every detail. Purchase 👉🏽 here .

Rick Owens, Beach Pillow in Pearl, $400

(Rick Owens)