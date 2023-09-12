How L.A. does NYFW

L.A. style speaks on its own terms, in a language carefully and meticulously constructed, according to a creed born from the lived realities and imaginations of its most faithful practitioners. The committed bear witness, they ruminate, they envision. They expose the façades of what’s not it and open new realms of what could be through their offerings to the fashion gods.

Designers communicate through clothes. And the runways at New York Fashion Week are spaces where the West Coast is bringing its unique eye to the game. Eckhaus Latta’s unmatched inventiveness. Willy Chavarria’s expansive — and sensual — textile homages. Gypsy Sport’s fluid, underground energy. Sami Miró Vintage’s sculptural creations. These stories are a glimpse of how textiles are merely mediums through which to transmit from another place. A new world of extreme openness, in a future built from the L.A. that was. — The Editors