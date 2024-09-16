This month, listen to the lessons of Libra love

(Beth Hoeckel / For The Times)

This story is part of Image’s September Image Makers issue, celebrating some of the most daring and innovative artists working in fashion today.

When loving a Libra — because, really, there is no choice but to love them — there’s one crucial caveat. Despite the aura they may cultivate and project, a Libra belongs to nobody and nothing but the wind. As long as you can remember that, especially when they direct another musical laugh toward your most inane and insipid jokes, or happen to look at you in a way that makes you feel that surely, this time, for real, you are actually the only person on Earth, then you will emerge from this encounter relatively unscathed. If you can’t keep your two feet on the ground, however, you’ll be at the mercy of the wind, and nobody and nothing will be able to help you.

The seventh sign, aptly ruling the house of intimate relationships and partnerships of all kinds, garners a multifaceted reputation. For example, there’s the amiable sweetness, which can also be interpreted as people-pleasing. There’s also the charming indecision, the earnest desire to weigh all options against each other and seeing every side so that the only logical conclusion is to be mired in a well-meaning state of paralysis — which, in another dialect, translates to spineless lack of resolve and commitment phobia. Whatever your personal opinion (toward which the Libra will surely endeavor to ingratiate themselves, if only because they just want everyone to get along!), there’s no denying that a Libra’s lovability is something they can’t help. And can we really hate them for that? Not even if you tried — but why would you?

You see, much like LiFER Shop’s Butterfly Dress, a Libra is here to dance in a twirly skirt dreamt in a smorgasbord of colors, paying homage to that ever-elusive, always-dazzling creature of the sky, fluttering by and gracing space with an iridescent sheen. Heaven help the grubby finger that even attempts to graze their wings. For either the creature will prettily twist away from the advance, or — tragedy — the skin-to-wing contact may render this breathing flower incapable of flight, left to die, left to haunt your heart with guilt forever. High stakes for such a breezy being.

But this is the lesson of Libra love — that beauty is best served with compassionate detachment. In Buddhist belief, the intention of sharing loveliness with others is considered an honorable and noble act in and of itself. And like the Butterfly Dress, a Libra’s love is handmade, sustainable, and customizable — up until the point of possession. For as soon as you’ve kicked up your feet, confident that your Libran sweet one is only yours, they’ll remind you that they’re stitched together of every person, place and planet they’ve ever had the pleasure of loving through infinite lifetimes. Your reward is a panel-patch on their dress that they’ll thread together with care as they prepare for their next love adventure. What a blessed lesson in the bliss of impermanence.

Goth Shakira is an Aquarian digital conjurer and Queen of Pentacles divining in Los Angeles.