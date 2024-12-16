L.A. meets Tokyo in a night for freaks and aliens

In late October, a beloved L.A. duo, Valerie Akiko Campbell and Justin Romero of Freak City, met with another beloved duo in Tokyo, Nene and Ryugo Ishida of the Yurufuwa Gang. Freak City is a cult fashion brand and the Yurufuwa Gang is a rap duo, but in the words of Campbell and Romero, “[we] speak the same language when it comes to fashion and art” — all four artists got their start in underground subcultures. “We share similar triumphs and struggles — from working with our partners and love being the foundation of it all.” They add, laughing: “We also both believe in aliens.”

Image This one goes out to all the freaks in L.A. Freak City’s latest collection is a body of references that calls back to the ideas that shaped the cult brand into what it is: a celebration of irreverence, outcasts, underground culture, music, graffiti and the city that it calls home.

Ishida describes coming together with Nene as nothing short of “miraculous.” The two met at a nightclub eight years ago and have since produced five albums together. “It’s everything together. Job together, life together,” says Nene, though they’ve recently started to pursue solo work again. Nene is on tour this year with a new album, “Gekiatsu,” and Ishida will go on tour next year.

Nene and Ryugo Ishida of the Yurufuwa Gang.

The duo cites L.A. — “the music, the vibe, the fashion” — as a major influence. “We made our second album in Los Angeles, that was our dream,” says Nene. “People in Los Angeles really embraced us and gave us confidence.”

For the shoot, Freak City made two custom looks for Nene and Ishida that merge the worlds of L.A. and Tokyo, pulling from “kawaii, punk and rap star.” The Yurufuwa Gang were also joined by nightlife icon Sunny Bunny, DJ Bananaoka and Dasa, the owner of vintage store Bow City. Below, Nene and Ishida offer their own answers to the same questions, a glimpse into their shared and individual worlds.

From left to right: Dasa wears classic American bandana, Freak City L.A. Bling Jersey, vintage gloves, custom Freak City ‘90s Chicano print Dickies, Nike Cortez TXT sneakers. Nene wears Tomikono “Kira Kira eyes” wig, Freak City Punk Princess pinstripe set, Skoloct money bag, custom Freak City X Minnetonka toy boots. Ryugo wears Locs sunglasses; custom Freak City Kawaii Gang tattoo tank top, Punk pinstripe patchwork blazer, multi-print bricks/fence pants; Yurufuwa Ice jewelry; Maison Mihara Yasuhiro shoes. N2 wears Dog Harajuku top, Freak City L.A. booty skirt and kawaii charm jewelry, Ooops heel boots. Sunny Bunny wears traditional Japanese kimono and traditional Japanese shoes.

Nene

I always start my day with making coffee or tea.

My astrological sign, Gemini, manifests in how I focus and take action.

Moody, open, unique are three words that describe the way I dress.

Whenever I wear Freak City, I feel like being unique is the coolest thing!

These days, the song I’m listening to on repeat is “Biking” by Daniela Andrade.

I would describe Yurufuwa Gang’s sound as its own genre of music — it’s called Yurufuwa Gang.

I love collaborating with Ryugo because he understands me completely.

My favorite thing about performing live is when the fans go completely crazy and scream.

I would describe our fans as aliens.

My thinking place is in the car.

On a Saturday night, you’ll find me in front of the ash tray.

The last tattoo I got was the number 369 on my neck. “369” is a magic number.

My hope for next year is more kawaii, more hentai, more crazy.

If I could be gifted anything I wanted this holiday season, it would be onsen (the Japanese spa).

Ryugo Ishida

I always start my day with smoking.

My astrological sign, Taurus, manifests in how I am resilient.

Edgy, cool, like a character, describes the way I dress.

Whenever I wear Freak City, I feel more confident!

These days, the song I’m listening to on repeat is “Heat stick” by Shoreline Mafia, and “Drifting Away” by Chief Keef.

I would describe Yurufuwa Gang’s sound as my soul.

I love collaborating with Nene because she is very mysterious and always comes up with unexpected ideas. When we work together, a new side of me emerges.

My favorite thing about performing live is how the vibes can only be felt there.

I would describe our fans as aliens. Our fans are very passionate. They come to see us from everywhere. There are people of all ages, from kids to adults.

My thinking place is all over the world.

From left to right: N2 wears vintage Y2K sunglasses, Freak City conspiracy theory set and kawaii charm jewelry, Atmos pink X Crocs. Sunny Bunny wears Freak City ‘Money Cash Hoes’ print dress, Energy Gang jewelry, vintage Y2K shoes. Nene wears Freak City horny lace bonnet and L.A. Bitch Belt dress, Yello shoes. Ryugo wears Locs sunglasses, Freak City ink tattoo mesh top and digital denim track pants, Royal Flash distressed camo bomber, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro shoes.

On a Saturday night, you’ll find me at a party or live performance.

The last tattoo I got was on my back. It’s a dragon.

My hope for next year is to finish my solo tour and produce a new Yurufuwa Gang album. I want to do a U.S. tour.

If I could be gifted anything I wanted this holiday season, it would be a big amount of money!

Makeup Yoko Minami

Hair Sora Hasebe