The best fireworks, according to L.A.'s pyrotechnic legends

Some call them fireworks. Sarah Boyce calls them magic.

The pyrotechnician has spent a decade behind L.A.’s largest spectaculars, launching fireworks at the Rose Bowl, the Hollywood Bowl and Dodger Stadium. While all shows are enjoyable, the Fourth of July is her favorite. A show is a gift she gets to give, she says, and then adds with a laugh, “and you get to blow some stuff up.”

“It’s hard work, but at the end of the day, it’s like, what else? Where else would you want to be? What else would you want to be doing than bringing magic to thousands of people?”

While all fireworks are precious to pyrotechnicians, they each have their favorite — and crowds can look out for them in the sky this Fourth of July.

Boyce’s favorite firework, the brocade kamuro, erupts into golden dust and shimmers down slowly, taking up the bulk of the sky. Instead of a “pop-pop-pop” pyrotechnic, it takes its time. When watching it, Boyce says, you just sit in the glory of it all.

The brocade kamuro is a popular Fourth of July firework. (Li Anne Liew / Los Angeles Times)

COVID-19 hit the fireworks industry hard. In 2020, many shows were canceled in Southern California. Several returned in 2021, but this year, Fourth of July events are largely back in full swing. Fourth of July fireworks will launch at the Hollywood Bowl, the Rose Bowl, Hollywood Forever Cemetery and along the beaches of Marina del Rey, Redondo Beach and Huntington Beach. City-run celebrations will punctuate the night sky, and from the right spot, you can see L.A.’s hills and valleys fill with light.

“It feels even more special than it did before,” Boyce says.

In Southern California, fireworks aren’t just seen one night a year. Disneyland fireworks thud through Orange County nightly while illegal street shows in L.A. kick off in June and can last through August. Personal use of fireworks is illegal in the city of L.A. and unincorporated parts of L.A. County due to fire risk. At professional shows, safety crews are on fire watch and security workers guard the fallout zone.

“Fireworks are really embedded in people’s minds. Whether they love them or they hate them, they’re definitely around, especially in Southern California,” says Matthew Biolchino of Fireworks America.

From enormous, gold-dusted waterfalls to twinkling happy faces, each successful firework blast is worthy of the applause that follows.

“There’s something really beautiful and special about gathering people together to let all the stresses of normal society and everything else that’s going on disappear and just have this beautiful moment of artistry,” Boyce says.