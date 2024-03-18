7 perfect L.A. spots beyond the beach for a tranquil walk by the water

Of all the images L.A. is famous for — the Hollywood sign perched above teetering palm trees, the mansion-lined streets stocked with free-range celebrities — few shine brighter in the public imagination than our coastline, that blue-and-gold border where the city and ocean momentarily blur. So it sometimes comes as a shock to visitors when an L.A. resident like myself will casually say that I — gasp — don’t live near the beach.

Of course, “near” is a relative term. Siberia is near the North Pole, but Burbank is nowhere near Santa Monica. (I don’t make the rules, sorry.) And while no one in L.A. is ever more than 20 or so miles from the coast, the reality of city life is that the beach isn’t always the easiest option for those of us who like to get outside without losing hours to bumper-to-bumper traffic.

That doesn’t mean that walking by the water is a pastime reserved only for Westsiders. (Unlike, say, rollerblading , which they can keep.) Luckily for the rest of us, it turns out the inland areas of L.A. County — not always known for plentiful water — are actually full of postcard-worthy spots where you can enjoy a waterside stroll.

In fact, there are so many that I had to come up with a set of helpful criteria just to pick my favorites. The walks here range from immaculate gardens to rugged lakes, but every single one of them is:



Far from the ocean. Again, this is highly relative. Should we allow Willowbrook’s lovely Magic Johnson Park, just under nine miles from Manhattan Beach? I vote yes; anyone who has spent nine miles in summer beach traffic would be happy to have that time back. Still, this rule means losing some lovely strolls (e.g., the Venice canals, Ballona Creek) that happen to be a little too close to the coast.

Guaranteed to have plenty of water. Spots that dry up during our seemingly endless summers — including delightful paths along the L.A. River and other seasonal streams — are out. What good is this list if it sends you to an empty creek bed? If it’s water you’re after, you’ll find it here any time of year.

Free (at least some of the time). L.A.’s beaches are free for everyone, so I don’t see why the locations on this list should be any different. That meant dropping places like Huntington Gardens and the L.A. County Arboretum, which boast plenty of picturesque water but also charge you for the privilege of walking by it. A few spots here do have admission fees for certain parking areas — but I’ve got a few tips below to help you get around those, too.

Accessible. If you use a wheelchair to get around, or you just want to be able to push kids in a stroller, this list has you covered. With one exception (Debs Lake), every entry has paved walking paths, plus easily accessible parking. Looking for more challenging, water-filled hikes on rougher terrain? Check out our excellent list of waterfall hikes , with plenty of options for intrepid explorers.

Not too famous. Odds are, you’ve already been to Echo Park Lake, the Silver Lake reservoir, Lake Balboa, and Lake Hollywood — or at least seen them in countless Instagram posts. To make this list useful, I focused on my favorite places outside the upper edge of the A-List. Even so, every spot here is well loved by its local community, so don’t expect to be the only person enjoying the views.

All over the L.A. area. I could easily have made a list of seven great walks just within the San Gabriel Valley or L.A. city limits. But hopefully, spreading out the picks means that at least one of these walks is within a reasonable drive, no matter where you live in the area.

Whether you like birdwatching, lake-hopping, reenacting the Revolutionary War, or just strolling by a gurgling creek, this map has something for everyone. Ready to get your feet wet?

Adam Markovitz is a writer and editor based in Los Angeles.