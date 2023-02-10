9 hikes with waterfalls that are flowing majestically after L.A.'s storms

Call it a winter miracle, a gift from the recent storms. Waterfalls — lots of them — have been spotted on Southern California trails that were previously dry.

A group of Times staffers and contributors recently laced up their hiking boots to witness the cascades and came back giddy. The 50-foot waterfall at Millard Canyon Falls near Altadena is breathtakingly loud. (“It will fill your eardrums,” says Food editor Daniel Hernandez.) Placerita Canyon in Santa Clarita now has a series of stream crossings that take you to the small-but-mighty falls — a rocky jaunt that writer Chloe Caldwell says is “all part of the adventure.” And Pasadena’s ever-popular Eaton Canyon Falls has people hiking en masse to see the stronger-than-usual rapids. (“Come early for the most serene experience,” recommends outdoors writer Matt Pawlik.) Read all of their reports here in this guide.

The best advice for seeing any of the waterfalls is to go soon — it’s uncertain how long they’ll stick around. Just make sure to use proper trail etiquette (here’s a guide for that) and take all the rainy season safety precautions. Check forecasts (avoid hiking when it’s actually raining), wear hiking boots (don’t forget to bring extra socks) and tread carefully on slimy rocks and muddy slopes (use poles if you can).

Once you get to the falls, perch yourself on a boulder and enjoy the view. Because here in SoCal, all that water is a sweet, sweet sight.