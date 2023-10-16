“Homemade” has shed its negative connotations as custom DIY looks have overtaken street style and TikTok feeds. New to sewing? Here are eight places to expand your skills whether you’re an absolute beginner or experienced sewist.

Custom is the new luxury: 8 great places to learn to sew in L.A.

Once upon a time, saying something looked “homemade” was perceived as an insult.

But now that fast-fashion brands have made cheap clothes accessible on a global scale, everyone is dressing the same. Sartorial individualism has collapsed in the face of trendiness.

In order to stand out today among the Zara- and Shein-clad masses, intrepid fashion savants are experimenting with more handmade, custom looks as vehicles of self-expression. Now that everyone has access to the same garments, exclusive, 1-of-1 pieces are the true markers of luxury.

As overconsumption and overproduction clog the market with cheap, synthetic fabrics that last only a few wears, there is a greater desire among consumers to prioritize quality over quantity, even if that means not capitalizing on every microtrend. With the planet in peril and the fashion industry driving waste and pollution, savvy consumers are increasingly looking to secondhand clothing, modifying existing pieces to reflect modern tastes. Today’s sustainability-minded consumers also are turning to slow-fashion techniques like mending and altering to make sure their clothes last beyond any trend cycle.

Some of the most exciting players in this new fashion landscape are Gen-Z influencers: The latest winner of Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” competition series, Nigel Xavier, took home the $200,000 prize for his signature brand of patchwork and textile manipulation and deconstruction. Instagram fashion influencer Ysabel Hilado, who amassed more than 100,000 followers through her creative upcycling videos, just published a book of accessible project ideas: “The DIY Guide to Sewing, Mending and Sustainably Reinventing Your Wardrobe.” And TikTok personality Tanner Bowen has gone viral for his fashion newsletter, Garbie, which offers tutorials and essays on everything from sourcing cheap fabric to sewing along curves.

For those too young to remember when home ec was taught in schools, there are a wealth of different options for beginning one’s sewing journey. From websites like Craftsy to YouTube makers such as @withwendy and @BlueprintDIY, there are several online options for learning to sew. Prefer an in-person lesson? Here are eight great sewing studios and private sewing instructors around L.A., from Leimert Park to Sherman Oaks. To compare pricing, $ signifies less than $100 per two-hour class and $$ means $100 to $150 per two-hour class.