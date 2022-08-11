17 thrift shops for your next day trip to bargain-loving Ventura
Ventura is a quintessential beach town — a little rustic, unpretentious and less frenetic than its counterparts in Orange County or L.A. You’re more likely to spot a vintage VW bus and The Dude wannabes in Ventura than people in suits driving shiny new Mercedes or BMWs.
So it’s no surprise that Ventura is also a thrift shop haven. These are not glamorous stores — many are warehouse-sized with well-worn flooring and scuffed-up walls — but that doesn’t seem to deter the throngs of bargain seekers or treasure hunters out for the ultimate thrift-store prize: something that’s selling for way more on Ebay.
Maybe it’s these high-inflation times but Ventura’s thrift stores are busy even on weekdays — mothers holding sleeping babies, rapidly searching through toddler clothes on borrowed time; preteens critically examining skirts or jeans for stains or (hopefully) rips; a young man in cutoffs trying on button-down shirts in a quest for business casual; and my friends, expert thrifters, jubilantly clutching crystal stemless wine glasses — just $4.50 for 3! — and an exquisitely embroidered $40 silk kimono actually made in Japan!
One of my friends, Leslie, lives in central Washington and dresses primarily in pricy labels she scored for pennies on the dollar at her local Goodwill, like a Patagonia puffer jacket and a Lululemon dress in perfect condition. The trick, she says, is to be patient and browse thrift stores regularly.
It also helps to know the value of what you’re shopping for, says my other friend, Bernie — you don’t want to spend more on a curated used item than you could on something similar at an outlet mall, unless the item is so unique it deserves the extra bucks.
Mostly, this guide is focused on basic thrift stores, the kind that sort through the piles of stuff people donate, give usable things a price and put them on shelves as quickly as they can. Luckily, there are plenty of this kind of store in Ventura, supporting a variety of causes from support for battered women to shelters for abandoned pets.
And don’t worry about picked-over merchandise. We visited several stores on a recent Wednesday, and the employees were stocking shelves so fast, some items hadn’t even been priced. Meanwhile we could see other employees accepting bagfuls of new donations.
Before we tackle the list, here are a few final notes:
- Ventura has a fair number of consignment stores or vintage shops where used items (usually clothing or furniture) have been carefully curated and priced accordingly higher. There’s still some bargains to be had, but little chance you’ll find a treasure for a couple of bucks.
- Most of the thrift stores are on or near Main Street in Ventura, either downtown or in Mid City.
- Check to make sure your store is open. Many rely on volunteers or limited staff to keep the doors open, so they don’t always keep regular hours and some are open only a few days a week.
- Almost all these stores accept debit cards, but cash is still king when it comes to bargaining.
- Dressing rooms are nonexistent at the big thrift stores but they don’t mind you trying on clothes in the aisles — as long as you keep your own clothes on.
- Even the most rustic thrift store has a special counter or locked bookcase filled with rare finds. They are priced higher than what you’ll find elsewhere in the store but check out the locked cases — you never know what they may contain.
- If you love thrifting, and can visit Ventura on a Wednesday, don’t miss the Wednesday Swap Meet at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. It’s currently closed for the county fair but should restart on Aug. 24, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 and the offerings are extensive — furniture, kitchenware, clothing, musical instruments, toys en masse, comic books .... honestly, if you can imagine it, it’s probably there, with prices ranging from next to nothing to “Are you kidding?” The best stuff goes early, but note that the later it gets in the day, the more willing vendors are to negotiate. They’re mostly a cheerful, welcoming bunch who love to chat with regulars as much as they like to sell.
Avenue Thrift, aka Boys and Girls Club of Ventura Thrift Store
Things feel a little more random and shabby here, which makes it all the more beloved in many diehard thrifters’ eyes. Look for the large rack of women’s swimsuits near the front, the inevitable rows of clothes and along the walls an impressive collection of (mostly) framed artwork plus pots and pans, dishes, small appliances, purses, shoes, books and even a small section of seasonal holiday decor (as of August, they’ve already got the Halloween stuff out).
Outside is an eclectic collection of furniture — some boring and some quite unusual, like a small grouping of old wooden classroom desks fronted by a sagging chalkboard, a sturdy, wide upholstered chair with dark wooden arms ($15) and a small wooden chest carved and painted with images from the story of Noah’s Ark ($75), the perfect rustic toy box for a jillion Legos.
Open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bargain Box Thrift Store (Assistance League of Ventura)
Note the hours: It is only open two days a week, on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
C.A.A.N. (Child Abuse and Neglect) Thrift Store
It’s a great place to explore, especially since it’s open daily, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Note that the store opens at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors and people with disabilities.
C.A.R.L. (Canine Adoption & Rescue League) Boutique Thrift Store
Cats Cradle Rescue Thrift Shop & Adoption Center
It’s open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Enid & Edgar Vintage
Enid & Edgar Vintage is open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Oh, and they promise a sale every Sunday. (“If we forget, just ask us.”)
Goodwill on Main Street
Open daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Goodwill on Thompson Boulevard
Open daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Klothes
Open Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. or by appointment. Note: The owner, Kayla Laguna, may open late on Wednesdays because she’s also selling at the Wednesday Swap Meet in Ventura.
Laguna Vintage
Open Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. (Note that they sometimes open later on Wednesdays because they’re also working at Ventura’s Wednesday Swap Meet.)
Local Vintage
The store is open daily, 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Lynn's Consignments & Lynn's Fun Fashions
Milk Room
Open daily from noon to 8 p.m. — come just to check out their store-length mural and the distinctly hip vibe.
SPAN (Spay & Neuter Animal Network) Thrift Store
This tidy store is definitely worth a visit, if you can sync up with their hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Friday.
S.P.A.R.C. (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center) Second Chance Store
The store’s inventory was depleted after a break-in early in the year but, judging from recent visits, there are plenty of new items to keep thrifters busy and happy.
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Coalition Thrift Store
This store is short on glamour, but if you can’t find something to buy here you really aren’t trying. Toys, furniture, racks of shoes, old 8-track tapes, a huge wall of books, a separate room for housewares and linens and long aisles of every type of clothes, including designer wear chained on the wall (and priced accordingly, such as the ribbed Chanel mini dress made in Italy for $200). I recently spotted a pair of 1930s-era black leather Converse “All Star” basketball shoes in pristine condition for $1,499.99, but you can also get a Hermione doll complete with shoes, socks, sweater, skirt and Gryffindor robe for $9, perfect-condition woven round placemats for 69 cents each, and an 8-track tape of the Beatles’ “White Album” for $6. If I’m on a mission to find a specific used item, the Coalition is usually my first stop.
Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Sunday, when it opens at 10 a.m.
Throwback Junction
Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
