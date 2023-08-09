Where to catch a wave this summer in SoCal, for every kind of surfer

Summertime is in full swing and you’ve got a freshly waxed surfboard and some of Southern California’s finest surf breaks just waiting to be explored — traffic be damned.

Southern California beaches get year-round swells based on storms that develop hundreds of miles off the coast in the Pacific Ocean, with winter swells coming from the northwesterly direction and summer swells from the southwest. This summer, the south swells are combing surf breaks from San Diego to Santa Barbara transformed by unprecedented rainfall and storm surf.

“You get this one-two punch or competing forces, depending on geography, because waves beat down the coast, causing erosion, and rain introduces a lot of new sediment from the landscape,” said Jonathan Warrick , research geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Pacific Coastal and Marine Science Center in Santa Cruz .

With that sediment comes new surf experiences for those used to certain breaks. Newbies beware: Longtimers are hungering for some solid surf after the wet winter and spring, followed by a lackluster July, particularly in the South Bay.

Prime-time beach days are here at last, with waves starting to pick up, warmer water and blue skies. Whether you’ve got the latest surfboard prototype or a $100 soft top, here’s a guide to five popular beaches to help you get the best surf fix. (Note: The map pointers mark general beach areas as there are multiple surf breaks along each beach.)