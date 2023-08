Where to catch a wave this summer in SoCal, for every kind of surfer

You’ll find a more laid-back slice of surf culture within a sandy two-mile stretch in Manhattan Beach. Sandy beach break-style waves can be found north and south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Los Angeles surfers flock to this South Bay town to get their surf fix primarily during the winter. You’re just as likely to find Tesla drivers towing soft tops and van lifers waxing a freshly shaped surfboard here. All surfers will likely discover more plunging, steeper waves that break over a sandy bottom.El Porto, the area’s more popular break, features the Santa Monica Canyon located just offshore and funnels swell from all directions into this short stretch of beach. However, the waves, more often than not, will “close out” or break all at once, according to local surfers, which can be ideal practicing grounds for beginners but not as exciting for more advanced surfers. El Porto typically experiences smaller surf in the summertime, as opposed to its neighboring beach towns in Orange County and North Los Angeles County, and due to the heavy rainfall and lack of swell, the sandy bottom had not been conducive for surfing for much of July.Manhattan Beach was also the center of controversy in 2021. On Presidents Day that year, an older white surfer shouted a racial slur at young Black surfers, sparking a surf activism movement “The South Bay is somewhat of a weird zone in that it’s bad when a lot of other spots are good, meaning it can be clean, sunny and beautiful, but closed out and just not that great for surfing. But when a lot of other spots are bad and other spots are stormy, the South Bay is pretty good,” said Wallis. “I think to be a South Bay surfer, it takes patience and a willingness to put up with bad surf [conditions] a lot. There’s always something to ride, but then you get these days that are freaky, weird and [there] can be really good [waves].”“You’ve got a huge parking lot that services the beach ... so expect a lot of people from all places and all levels there,” said Tyler Wilde, a Manhattan Beach local and surfer. “Suffice it to say that with El Porto, you’ve got such a wide range of people at a pretty challenging beach break, all scrapping for a rare corner or at least an exciting closeout. Because of the lack of waves and the perceived ‘right’ to them, you get the sense that you’re going to have to be aggressive to catch anything, even if that means rudely snaking someone, but doing it with a smile.”Early morning hours in the wintertime. El Porto in the winter is best for advanced surfers; Manhattan Beach waves can break in the summer as long as the swell comes straight from the southerly direction.: Intermediate to advanced surfers.: Parking is available within 12 city lots at $2 per hour.