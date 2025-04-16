L.A. Circuit: The best places to exercise in the city

Los Angeles has a reputation for being exercise-obsessed for a reason. Our city is home to studios and gyms fit for Hollywood actors, models and influencers. (The trainer at your CrossFit class might just be the next shredded lead in the latest action franchise.) And there’s never a shortage of trendy or experimental techniques to try out.

But given the vastness of the city, it can be hard for anyone attempting a new type of exercise — or aiming to level up in their favorite category — to know where to go. Studios can vary wildly in accessibility, price, cleanliness, equipment, instruction and community cultivation. And inadequate feedback can cause annoyance at best, and injury at worst.

That’s where L.A. Circuit comes in. We send our intrepid reporters into the field to stretch, squat and lift their way through each studio we select to bring you the very best of L.A. in a variety of exercise categories. And we take special care to note the stories and ideas behind these studios, knowing that half the motivation for pulling on a pair of tennis shoes or sticky socks is the feeling of community you get from returning over and over again.

We’ll be adding more guides regularly, so bookmark this page and return often for even more places where you can move in the city. — Alyssa Bereznak, Wellness Editor