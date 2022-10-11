Hate that Halloween is only one day? At these L.A. shops, it’s always spooky szn
For Halloween enthusiasts, finding a store that celebrates spooky season 365 days a year is as exhilarating as watching their favorite scary movie.
For the local spooky community, an unwavering Halloween spirit transcends Oct. 31.
Spooky stores bring people together through nostalgia and a mutual love for the strange and unusual. From South Gate to Woodland Hills, here are creative small businesses that dare to embrace their love for All Hallows’ Eve all year round.
Bewitched Wicker
It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Coolsville USA
Open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.
Dark Delicacies
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Ghoulish Delights
Open daily, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Halloween Depot
During the Halloween season, the store is open daily from 12 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the year, the store is open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Halloween Town
Halloween Town’s sister store, Halloween Town Costumes, is a block away at 3021 W. Magnolia Blvd. Online orders are on hold until mid-November, according to its website, so if you want something from Halloween Town before Oct. 31, you’ll have to visit in person.
Halloween Town is open daily, but take note of its varying hours. It’s open 12 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Halloween Town Costumes is closed on Monday and Tuesday. It’s open 12 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hollywood Toys & Costumes
The store is open daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Sunday, when it opens at 10:30 a.m.
Memento Mori
Open Thursday through Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m.
Rubix
Open every day except Sunday; 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
SugarMynt Gallery
Open Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
The Mystic Museum
Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Vixen by Micheline Pitt
Pitt also started a campaign “#VIXENNOTAVICTIM” that pledges her company will donate a minimum of 30% of all sales from the collection to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), with 93 cents of every dollar donated going “directly to helping survivors and preventing sexual violence.”
Open 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
