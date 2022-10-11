Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Shopping

Sort by

Showing  Places
Share
Filters
Map
List
Employee Danelly Alexis tries on a wig at Hollywood Toys & Costumes.
Employee Danelly Alexis tries on a wig at Hollywood Toys & Costumes, one of several Los Angeles-area stores that celebrate all things spooky year-round.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

Hate that Halloween is only one day? At these L.A. shops, it’s always spooky szn

By Yvonne Villaseñor
Share

For Halloween enthusiasts, finding a store that celebrates spooky season 365 days a year is as exhilarating as watching their favorite scary movie.

For the local spooky community, an unwavering Halloween spirit transcends Oct. 31.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Spooky stores bring people together through nostalgia and a mutual love for the strange and unusual. From South Gate to Woodland Hills, here are creative small businesses that dare to embrace their love for All Hallows’ Eve all year round.

CULVER CITY,, CALIF. - OCT. 8, 2019. Yohaira Herrera takes a selfie at the Mr. Bones pumpkin patch in Culver City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Lifestyle

For Subscribers

16 L.A. and O.C. pumpkin experiences that scream fall

Fall is here, and it’s pumpkin season. These pumpkin events in Los Angeles and Orange counties offer pumpkin picking, mazes and petting zoos.
Advertisement

Showing  Places
Halloween items at Bewitched Wicker include slothing and shelves lined with pumpkins and Jack o'Lanterns
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Bewitched Wicker

Montebello Shop
’Tis always the season to be spooky at Bewitched Wicker, no matter if it’s Feb. 14 or Oct. 31. You’ll find all the witchy clothing and home decor you could ever need at this quaint Montebello shop, run by the wife-and-husband team of Valerie Ramirez and Tony Janesin. From pumpkin oil burners and ghost-shaped oven mitts to Victorian era-inspired dresses and unisex spooky T-shirts, you’ll find all your enchanting essentials here. It also offers a selection of incense, crystals and candles. Every nook and cranny of the store is full, so you’ll likely come across something you’ll love (and have to have).

It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Halloween-themed items for sale at Coolsville USA
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Coolsville USA

Montebello Shop
Coolsville USA has an array of unique items that are to die for, including custom home decor, art and fashion pieces. Manny and Laurie Cordova started their business, formerly known as Spitfire Interiors, in 2001 so others could transform their abode into the home of their dreams — or nightmares. Coolsville is known for its makeup vanities, tables, lamps and shelving (typically available in webbed or bat designs in shades of purple, black or red). The store also has an impressive collection of horror tees, posters and handbags.

Open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Items hanging on racks and sitting on shelves for sale inside Dark Delicacies
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Dark Delicacies

Shop
Del and Sue Howison opened Dark Delicacies in December 1994, bringing the horror scene to Southern California with an emporium that lives up to its name and is unlike any other. Known as “America’s Home of Horror,” the shop is beloved for its phenomenal selection of horror books, but its shelves also are filled with collectibles, physical media, apparel and signed memorabilia. Dark Delicacies regularly hosts events with horror industry professionals, including filmmakers, authors, composers, actors and special effects artists. Check its website for upcoming signings, and prepare to meet like-minded horror fanatics.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Ghoulish Delights' brick entry patio and doorway are decorated with skeletons.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Ghoulish Delights

Woodland Hills Shop
Nestled in Woodland Hills’ French Quarter plaza, this spooky haven is a must-visit if you’re looking for vintage Halloween products or anything wonderfully weird, like antiques, curios, jewelry and art. Despite its macabre theme, the store’s atmosphere is beyond inviting. The owner, 24-year-old Vanessa Valenzuela, is a longtime collector and thrifter who opened Ghoulish Delights in February 2022 and has already brought artists and vendors with an affinity for the odd and unexplainable together through the store’s frequent “Ghouls Night Out” markets. Ghoulish Delights is an extension of Valenzuela’s home, with every product carefully hand-selected. Although there are many items on the store’s website, there’s even more to see in person.

Open daily, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Aisles with packaged costumes and other Halloween supplies
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Halloween Depot

Shop
Halloween Depot has hard-to-find items that’ll make your local Spirit Halloween weep. Recognized as “the Halloween Superstore,” Halloween Depot is a family-run shop started by brothers Tony and Jesse Martinez in 2011. The store has high-quality collectibles, costumes, inflatables, clothing, accessories and more than 500 styles of masks. Halloween Depot also hosts pop-up events — its most popular is “Horrorville” — with special guests and vendors. Expect to get lost in the inventory for at least an hour.

During the Halloween season, the store is open daily from 12 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the year, the store is open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Customers walk past a window at the Halloween Town store.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Halloween Town

Burbank Shop
No matter what time of year it is, it instantly feels like Halloween the moment you set foot into Halloween Town. Open for over 20 years, this dimly lit Burbank shop’s interior looks and feels like you’re walking into Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. It’s filled with horror-movie-themed apparel, vinyl and toys as well as Halloween yard props, lights and vintage decor. The setup is well-organized, making it a breeze to browse this one-stop shop. Fans of metal musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie will gravitate toward his autographed posters, DVDs, and collectibles for his films, including “Halloween,” “House of 1,000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects.” Put your phone away, though; no photos are allowed inside Halloween Town.

Halloween Town’s sister store, Halloween Town Costumes, is a block away at 3021 W. Magnolia Blvd. Online orders are on hold until mid-November, according to its website, so if you want something from Halloween Town before Oct. 31, you’ll have to visit in person.

Halloween Town is open daily, but take note of its varying hours. It’s open 12 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Halloween Town Costumes is closed on Monday and Tuesday. It’s open 12 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 12 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Customers browse wigs at Hollywood Toys & Costumes.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Toys & Costumes

Hollywood Shop
Located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Hollywood Toys & Costumes has been a one-stop shop for the public’s and entertainment professionals’ dress-up needs for more than 70 years. This iconic establishment carries a vast selection of adults’ and children’s costumes, masks, wigs, makeup, novelties and collectibles. With nearly 100,000 products in store, you’re bound to find exactly what you’re looking for, from fake body parts and realistic prosthetic appliances to full-sized costumes and unique props. (But choose carefully, as all sales are final.) To add to its overall spookiness, the Hollywood Toys & Costumes building was featured on the Travel Channel’s reality show “Ghost Adventures” last year for its suggested paranormal activity.

The store is open daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Sunday, when it opens at 10:30 a.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Memento Mori's store sign
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Memento Mori

Hollywood Shop
Where else can you find taxidermy cane toads, two-headed ducklings and handmade masks that use real human hair and teeth? Artists Bradley and Deirdre Hartman opened this Hollywood oddities shop in 2014. The space is jam-packed with more than 1,000 items: dark art, old photography, Día de Muertos figurines, pop culture candles, divination supplies, jewelry, books and entomology boxes, not to mention coffee and tea. And Memento Mori’s morbidly exquisite, one-of-a-kind items make the best ghostly gifts. The store hosts events and art classes for lovers of the macabre and occult.

Open Thursday through Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
Halloween-themed art and items hung on a blue wall
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Rubix

South Gate Shop
This family-friendly shop in South Gate has something for horror fans of all ages, even infants. As soon as you set foot in the store, you’re welcomed by the scent of sage and an abundance of cute and creepy products, including retro horror movie tees, killer art prints, unique knick-knacks and spooky home decor. Kiddos will love the wide selection of outfits, sippy cups, pacifiers, stickers and plushies. (There’s also an anime section.) Owner Yocelyn Gonzalez, nicknamed “Yoshi,” opened Rubix five years ago and just opened a second location at 1108 E. Artesia Blvd. in Long Beach.

Open every day except Sunday; 12 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A giant skeleton stands outside the red and white bungalow that houses SugarMynt Gallery
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

SugarMynt Gallery

South Pasadena Shop
Fans of the “Halloween” franchise will be psyched to know SugarMynt Gallery is next door to the original Michael Myers house and within walking distance to several of the 1978 classic’s filming locations, like the famous hedge and hardware store. The gallery has a free section in the front with contemporary artwork and gifts available for purchase. Admission to see works from local artists and props from the films is $20 per person. SugarMynt Gallery hosts monthly events, movie nights and a “Scarebnb,” a horror-themed room available to rent on Airbnb.

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Mystic Museum's pink corner storefront
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

The Mystic Museum

Shop
Located on Burbank’s “Horror Row,” the Mystic Museum has been uniting generations of horror fans and Halloween enthusiasts since 2012. Owners Kiko Bailey and Erick Yaro Wessel have made the shop a go-to destination with their themed immersive exhibits and wicked cool merchandise, from tarot decks and candles to novelty memorabilia and stylish, spooky apparel. (They recently launched a mental health charity line with merchandise that reads, “Introverted but willing to discuss horror movies.”) If you visit on a Saturday, you can expect palm readings and food trucks, usually the Frankenstand. Sister stores Camp Horror and Bearded Lady Vintage & Oddities are attached, so you get three stores — and three different retail experiences — all in one place. The Mystic Museum also has a second location three blocks away at 2815 W. Magnolia Blvd., currently featuring a vintage horror toy exhibit.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Clothing racks and circular red upholstered seating inside Vixen
(Yvonne Villaseñor)

Vixen by Micheline Pitt

Burbank Shop
Gothic meets glam at this standout vintage clothing shop. Owner Micheline Pitt is a designer, director, writer and artist who merged her love for elegant garments and the horror genre. Expect to find drop-dead gorgeous clothing and accessories, including wicked swing dresses, spiderweb gloves, novelty bags, cat-eye sunglasses and much more. The shop has collections from famous horror films, including “Trick ‘r Treat,” “Pet Sematary” and “IT,” among other beloved Halloween flicks. Clothing sizes range from XS to 4X.

Pitt also started a campaign “#VIXENNOTAVICTIM” that pledges her company will donate a minimum of 30% of all sales from the collection to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), with 93 cents of every dollar donated going “directly to helping survivors and preventing sexual violence.”

Open 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
More Info