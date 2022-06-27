Cool off in 10 of L.A.'s hottest pools with day passes

Temperatures are rising and so is the excitement for summer vacations. Many are itching to make up for lost travel time, but with steep gas and flight prices, maybe a staycation doesn’t sound too bad. Don’t worry, there’s a way to cool off without dropping a few paychecks.

L.A. is brimming with phenomenal hotel pools, and you don’t have to spend $500 a night to take a dip. Instead, buy a day pass — one of the closest things to vacation you can find without actually traveling anywhere.

For as little as $15, you receive access to pools and other hotel amenities. Some less expensive day passes include Hotel MdR Marina del Rey, while day-pass prices can climb to $75 at hotels such as Le Parc Suite Hotel in West Hollywood.

Spend a day lounging beside a posh pool, drinking margaritas and nibbling on fish tacos while palm trees sway overhead, then return home — all without paying a room charge.

Some of the most popular day-pass bargains can be found at rooftop pools that overlook Los Angeles, with spectacular views from the Hollywood Hills to the Pacific Ocean. You can grab a lounge chair and while away the day by yourself, or visit with friends and splurge on a cabana, which may set you back $300.

You can access deals through sites such as ResortPass and Daycation, but other companies also advertise day passes. While some hotels handle their own day-pass reservations, many use third-party services. Resort Pass, which is located in Los Angeles, tends to have more local options than Daycation.

Day-pass programs are a relatively new market, with several hotels in their first few years. Shalesha Kennedy, front office manager of Long Beach’s Hyatt Centric the Pike, said that locals would constantly come in and ask to visit the pool prior to the day-pass program.

“It felt so bad having to turn them down, but at the same time, we want to make sure our guests can enjoy it too,” Kennedy said, adding that a limited amount of day passes allows crowd control while boosting accessibility. “We get people almost on a day-to-day basis for the pool whether the weather’s great or not, so it’s great for the hotel, and then it’s good for people who just want to come hang out.”

As the hotel industry rebounds from the pandemic’s travel restrictions, some day-pass programs have incorporated special events. The Marina Del Rey Hotel launched its annual summer pool parties, attracting about 150 to 200 people every Sunday — the bulk of whom are day-pass users.

“It is so nice to be able to do things like this again. It is incredible to be able to host an event,” said marketing manager Jessica McLin.

And day-pass users can do more than just splash around. “People can take advantage of the lovely pool, have lunch and add on a massage or a facial,” said Sam Jagger, general manager at Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, a Santa Monica oasis with gilded gates, an incredible 140-year-old fig tree in the entrance courtyard and a garden pool you’ll never want to leave.

How does it work? When you arrive at the hotel, “we have someone escort you to a chair or table at the pool and introduce you to the staff,” he said.

North Hollywood resident Elena Richardson, who spent time last summer at the W Hollywood‘s pool with friends, loved her experience. “The hotel took my breath away. I felt like I was relaxing in elegance,” she said.

“When you walk through the doors, you know you’re in a special place. I live in North Hollywood, so being able to just go down there — it was so close — and have a daycation was incredible. My girls and I had a chance to do something luxurious without spending a lot of money.”

We took a quick look at some hotels to let you know what kind of deals you can find in the Los Angeles area. Starting prices are listed below, which may be available only when the hotel is not crowded. For the price breakdown, $ signals under $30, $$ denotes under $50 and $$$ is for all other prices.