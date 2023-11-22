Advertisement
A Christmas tree in the back of a truck drives along the coast in a colorful illustration
(Casey Beifuss / For The Times)
Lifestyle

32 places across SoCal to score the perfect Christmas tree (and make Santa proud)

By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
Share

Can you find holiday inspiration in something as simple as a list of places to pick up a pine or find a fir? At one point, I would have answered that with a big old Grinchy “No.”

But here’s the thing: Over the last few years of creating and updating this guide to Southland holiday tree lots and farms, I’ve marveled how each one seems to take on a life of its own, becoming something more than just a clickable listicle that helps you easily land your festive flora (though it definitely is that). It ends up telling me a Christmas story — and usually it’s one I didn’t see coming.

The first list (back in 2021) was all about adaptability and resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s list ended up focusing on family, leaning heavily on family-owned lots and choose-and-cut tree farms. This year, the surprising story that emerged from the forest of trees was one of longevity. Not only am I happy to report that all but one of last year’s tree people are still slinging pine this time around, but the new ones on the list come with some serious growth rings of their own.

Two of those are Scout-run: El Segundo Scout House Assn., which has been at it for more than 70 years, and the Troop 2 Boy Scouts of America in Santa Monica, who this year are notching a full half-century of selling Santa Monicans (and others) their holiday greenery. Troop 2 Tree Lot chair Stephan Corbel notes that the scouts there have had a hand in moving more than 1,000 Oregon-grown trees each of those years, and if that pace continues this year, the total tally of tannenbaums taken home will be north of 50,000.

Another new addition that’s hardly new to the business is Holt Family Christmas Trees, a four-lot concern that’s stepping in to fill the gaping hole in the holiday tree business left by the June 2023 death of Oliver Holt, who helmed Oliver Holt Sons and Daughters Christmas Trees for 66 years. The feel-good part of the story? The folks behind it are one of his sons and one of his daughters — a branch off the family Christmas tree, if you will.

Now harness up your reindeer, point your sleigh toward one of these 32 places to get a Christmas tree and make the jolly bearded one proud.

Showing  Places
A man carrying one Christmas tree in each hand
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Avalon Nursery & Ceramics

South Park Christmas tree vendor
Founded by Maria Luz Lopez, Avalon Nursery & Ceramics is bit of an evergreen itself, having occupied a dusty corner lot in the South Park neighborhood for 36 years and counting. As Times writer Jeanette Marantos wrote in a 2020 story, it’s a lush, leafy labyrinth bursting with merchandise, yet the Lopez family always manages to find space to “squeeze a small forest of Christmas trees just inside the entrance.” This year, the nursery’s selection of firs from the Northwest — Noble, Douglas, Nordmann and Grand, among them — will be available starting Nov. 25 until Christmas Eve or they run out of trees. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More Info
An inflatable Santa Claus sitting on a bale of straw.
(Bennett’s Best)

Bennett’s Best Christmas Trees & Pumpkins

Agoura Hills Christmas tree vendor
Doug Bennett and his wife, Deidra, have been operating their pumpkin and Christmas tree lots since 1997 (in addition to two Agoura Hills lots, they’ve also got locations in Murrieta, Saugus and Valencia). They pride themselves on their tree options. In addition to the the standard-issue firs — Douglas, Grand, Noble and Nordmann — they’re one of a handful of lots to stock the spindly, spaced-branch Silvertip (a.k.a. the Charlie Brown Christmas tree). Stands, flocking and delivery also are available for purchase.

Open Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 (or until all the trees are gone) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
More Info
A man on a ladder takes down decorations at Christmas tree lot
(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees

Christmas tree vendor
Big Wave Dave’s offers fresh-cut fir trees from the Pacific Northwest, including Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann Noble and Silvertips, at this and three other lots (located in Santa Barbara, Camarillo and Moorpark). Additional services on offer include delivery (at select locations), flocking, flame retardant (required by state law for any tree placed in a building with public access), tree netting and vehicle loading. This location is open from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
More Info
Christmas trees lined up along a roadway.
(Chamberlain Choose and Cut)

Chamberlain Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm

Claremont Christmas tree vendor
The family-run tree farm in Claremont allows you to engage in the time-honored tradition of wandering around and picking a real, live and still-in-the-ground tree to cut down and take home. (Don’t worry. The crew on hand will help you cut, clean, drill and net your tree.) Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only starting Nov. 25.
More Info
A boy points to a Christmas tree.
(Christmas Ranch Tree Farms)

Christmas Ranch Tree Farms

Thousand Oaks Christmas tree vendor
Since 1974, Christmas Ranch Trees has offered a wide selection of choose-and-cut trees (Monterey and Aleppo pines and Leyland cypress) as well as precut firs. Opens Nov. 24 with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, regular hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s also an option to order your tree online.
More Info
Wooden reindeer with fir-branch antlers
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Christmas Tree House

Costa Mesa Christmas tree vendor
The parent company of Christmas Tree House (Bishop & Mathew) has been sourcing and selling Oregon-grown yule trees since 1927; the ones on offer in Southern California are cut and shipped direct from the farm. Fir varieties include Douglas, Grand, Noble, Nordmann, Silvertip and Turkish, and sizes range from table-top tannenbaums to 13-footers. Services include delivery, flocking and application of flame retardant. A variety of tree stands also is available. Open Nov. 23 until all the trees are sold (which can happen as early as Dec. 18, I’m told). Thanksgiving Day hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More Info
A man standfs in front of two Christmas trees with his arms spread wide.
(Louie Arguello)

Chauvet Tree Farms

Culver City Christmas tree vendor
Chauvet Tree Farms’ local lots have been a holiday-season destination since 1971, thanks to their assortment of 2- to 14-foot Noble and Nordmann firs and 4- to 8-foot Douglas firs. Each of the independently managed lots (there’s a second one at 6739 W. Olympic Blvd. in L.A.’s Carthay neighborhood) also stocks lights, tree skirts, floor guards, ornament hangers, wreaths, wreath holders and tree stands. Delivery available, credit cards not accepted. Open Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Two people stand in a Christmas tree lot, one holding a tree that sits on a wheeled dolly
(El Segundo Scout House Assn.)

El Segundo Scout House Assn. Christmas Tree Lot

El Segundo Christmas tree vendor
For more than 70 years, the El Segundo Scout House Assn. has been relying on this annual Christmas tree lot as the main source of income to maintain its building and fund two Cub Scout Packs and four Boy Scout Troops that call it home.

Once purchased, the 3- to 11-foot firs — Noble, Nordmann and Douglas, complete with stands and water buckets — can be delivered to homes in El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Westchester and Playa del Rey free of charge. The lot also offers online ordering as well as flocking, flame-retardant services and hand-decorated wreaths.

Open Nov. 24 through Dec. 19 or until all the trees are sold. Daily hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday (except for the day after Thanksgiving, when it opens at 10 a.m.) and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More Info
A wooden barn in the middle of a stand of Christmas trees.
(Farmakis Farms)

Farmakis Farms

San Juan Capistrano Christmas tree vendor
Family-owned Farmakis Farms is in San Juan Capistrano. Walk the tree fields and choose the perfect still-in-the-ground Monterey pine or Leyland cypress, and an employee will cut it for you. If you prefer a fir, the farm also has a supply of fresh Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann and Silvertip trees from Oregon. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Nov. 24 until the precut trees from Oregon sell out (the homegrown trees are available year-round). Complimentary services include netting, twine, loading and tying the tree to your car. Delivery is available for a fee based on tree size and delivery address.
More Info

Hagle Tree Farms

Somis Christmas tree vendor
Choose and cut a Monterey pine grown on-property (hand saw and wheelbarrow provided) or choose from a selection of precut Noble and Nordmann firs shipped from Oregon. They’ll also float you the twine to secure it to your car. Netting is $3 and delivery prices (limited to within Ventura County) vary. This spot opened Nov. 18 and will precut trees until it runs out. Hours are noon to dusk Monday through Friday (closed Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving) and 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday.
More Info
A Christmas tree logo with the words Holt Family Christmas Trees
(Holt Family Christmas Trees)

Holt Family Christmas Trees

Winnetka Christmas tree vendor
When he died in June 2023, landscape designer and contractor Oliver Holt had been in the Christmas tree business for 66 years, working closely with his children and grandchildren for many of those years. Although Oliver Holt Sons and Daughters Christmas Trees is no more, one of those sons (Keith) and one of those daughters (Jacqueline) are carrying on the family legacy with Holt Family Christmas Trees, which aims to offer the same variety of firs — Noble, Douglas, Grand, Silvertip and White among them — that their father did. The main lot, which officially opens for the season on Nov. 24, is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Christmas Eve. Hours and locations of additional locations in Granada Hills, Valley Village and Burbank can be found online.
More Info
A pile of netted, tied-up Christmas trees laying on their sides in a Christmas tree lot
(Honeybear Trees)

Honeybear Trees

Christmas tree vendor
After running one seasonal location in the Bay Area city of Lafayette for more than two decades, this family-owned and -operated Christmas tree business is opening a second one much further south. While the location is a new one, the offering isn’t: hand-selected, sustainably grown fresh-cut firs, including Noble, Douglas, Fraser, Nordmann, Alpine Noble and Grand. Open daily until Dec. 24 or the last tree is off the lot, whichever comes first. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday (with shortened Thanksgiving Day hours on Nov. 23 of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Ventura lot is located at the Montalvo Little League field, and a portion of proceeds from the tree sales will be donated to that organization.
More Info
Lopez Ranch Pumpkins & Christmas Trees

Venice Christmas tree vendor
Locally owned Lopez Ranch Pumpkins & Christmas Trees, founded by Eleuterio and Arcadia Lopez in 1935, offers fresh Douglas, Grand and Noble firs direct from the grower as well as garlands, wreaths, poinsettias, lights and other holiday decor. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m daily through Dec. 25.
More Info
A tented Christmas tree lot flanked by two wooden nutcracker soldiers.
(Mr. Greentrees)

Mr. Greentrees

Culver City Christmas tree vendor
This family-owned business has been providing the Southland with Christmas trees as well as wreaths and garlands for more than 30 years. Varieties include Douglas, Noble, Nordmann and Silvertip firs. There’s a 10% discount on trees and greenery if paid in cash. Available services include flocking, application of flame retardant, contactless delivery and online purchasing. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 22 (except for Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving) until the trees run out.
More Info
Rows of Christmas trees on display under a red-and-white-striped tent
(Mr. Jingle’s)

Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Trees

Fairfax Christmas tree vendor
The second-generation, family-owned business offers six species of fresh-cut firs from 2 to 20 feet tall as well as delivery, installation and tree-removal services at five L.A.-area locations, including this one at a prime spot in the parking lot of the Original Farmers Market (fronting Fairfax Avenue and just north of Du-Par’s; a purchase here gets your parking validated). You can schedule the tree you pick out and pay for it to be delivered to your home. Or in what might be the ultimate marriage of holiday tradition and app-based technology, kick back on the couch and get the whole thing accomplished via smartphone through a partnership with food-delivery service Uber Eats that promises to get the tree of your choice to your doorstep. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Nov. 23 through Dec. 25.
More Info

Rye Farms Christmas Tree Farm

Nuevo Christmas tree vendor
Owned by the Rye family, this farm in the Nuevo, Calif., foothills has been in business for nearly two decades. They’ll help you find just the right tree, cut it for you (unless you want to do it yourself), haul it back to your car and tie it to the roof. For a small fee, they’ll also shake it or net it ($5 each) and, for $8 per foot, they’ll flock it (48-hour notice required). Rye Farms also offers precut Noble firs trucked in from Oregon as well as live Monterey and Aleppo pines in 15-gallon containers that can be used to landscape your yard after the holiday season is over. Open through Dec. 23. November hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. December hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More Info
A stand of pine trees in front of a mountain range
(Santa and Mikey’s)

Santa and Mikey’s Fresh Christmas Trees

Pasadena Christmas tree vendor
Mikey Topalian visits the tree farm in Washington state before the harvest and tags the trees he wants. Then they’re cut and shipped down to his Pasadena tree lot in weekly batches throughout the season to ensure freshness. (Maybe that’s where the Santa part of Santa & Mikey’s comes into play — we’re not sure.) Wreaths are on offer as well. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.
More Info

Peltzer Pines

Orange County Christmas tree vendor
Third-generation Orange County farmer Charles “Chuck” Peltzer sold the first Christmas trees from Peltzer Pines farm in 1966 and has been at it ever since. You can wander the acres and acres of Monterey pines and Leyland cypress trees, and after you find the one you want, they’ll cut it for you. Tree prices start at $49 and are cash or check only. (There is an on-site ATM.) Tree stands and fire retardant also are available (the latter requires the tree to dry for 24 hours). Trees on offer are in the 6- to 10-foot range. Open daily (except for Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving) through Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More Info

Richfield Pines Christmas Tree Farm

Yorba Linda Christmas tree vendor
Trees from the Dentino family’s 10-acre patch of Monterey pines are fresh cut and priced at $12 to $14 per foot (cash and credit cards accepted), and perks include free candy canes for the kids and free trimming greens or boughs to spruce up (see what we did there?) the rest of the house. Don’t feel bad about killing that tree. The folks on the farm promise they’re going to plant a new one in its place shortly after yours is cut. Open Dec. 1-23 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More Info

Sand Haven Pines

Perris Christmas tree vendor
This marks the 44th year that Sand Haven Pines has been slinging Christmas trees, and its stand of Monterey pines can be perused either for on-the-spot cutting or reserved to be felled at a later date. They also sell tree stands and offer shaking and netting at $5 a tree. Attractions and activities, which begin Dec. 1, include a snack bar, free coffee, free popcorn and a free bouncy house for the kids. Open through Dec. 23 (except for Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving). November hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. December hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
More Info
A night-time aerial view of three tents full of Christmas trees
(Dale Beck)

Santa & Sons Christmas Tree Lot

Valley Glen Christmas tree vendor
Located at the corner of Burbank Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue, this lot serves up freshly cut firs — Douglas, Noble and Nordmann — sourced from an environmentally certified tree farm in Oregon in a range of sizes from 3-foot table-toppers to 11-foot towering tannenbaums. In addition to online ordering (delivery available across the San Fernando Valley and most of Los Angeles), Santa & Sons also offers a “u-pick webcam service” (I’m guessing the sons were involved with that one) that allows prospective purchasers to use a FaceTime or WhatsApp video connection to browse and buy the trees from afar with the help of a salesperson. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week from Nov. 24 through Dec. 24.
More Info
A holiday-decorated wooden wagon in the middle of a Christmas tree lot.
(Shawn’s Christmas Trees)

Shawn’s Christmas Trees

Sawtelle Christmas tree vendor
Shawn’s sources its trees mostly from the mountains of Oregon (along with a few trucked in from North Carolina), and its stock includes 2- to 13-foot-tall firs — Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann and Silvertip — as well as wreaths in six different sizes. Services include delivery and removal (both start at $45 each) and fire-retardant treatment (for $5 per foot). Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting Nov. 24.
More Info
A cluster of Christmas trees at night in a lot under a red and white striped tent
(Snowy Pines Christmas Trees)

Snowy Pines Christmas Trees

Long Beach Christmas tree vendor
Snowy Pines, with its slogan, “The best darn trees in these here woods,” has been in the SoCal holiday tree business for more than 4½ decades. On offer annually are a range of firs including Noble, Nordmann, Grand, Douglas and Silvertip, in sizes from 1 to 20 feet. Services include tree netting or bagging and helping you secure your fir in (or atop) your vehicle (delivery also is available) as well as custom flocking or application of flame retardant. Open daily starting Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
More Info
A Christmas tree lot with a red and white striped tent and a sign that reads Tahoe Trees
(Tahoe Christmas Tree Co.)

Tahoe Christmas Tree Co.

Avocado Heights Christmas tree vendor
Part of the community for more than three decades — and family-owned for twice that long — Tahoe Tree is one of the local businesses that does a brisk pumpkin-patch business in the fall before converting into a joyful winter holiday destination that includes flocked trees, fresh wreaths and more red bows than you can can shake a candy cane at. This year the lot is open daily through Dec. 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
More Info
A red wheelbarrow full of pinecones.
(Emily Ganiko / Tanaka Farms)

Tanaka Farms

Irvine Christmas tree vendor
Tanaka Farms’ seasonal Christmas tree lot, which also stocks wreaths, garlands, poinsettias and all manner of holiday home decor, features Oregon-grown Douglas, Grand, Nordmann, Noble and Silvertip firs, priced from $65 (for a table topper) to $680 (for a towering 11-footer). Additional services include doorstep delivery (starting at $70 and based on distance and tree size), fire-retardant treatment and flocking. If you buy one of Tanaka Farms’ tree stands ($11 to $100 each, depending on size), it will be attached free of charge. Also offered is a rarity in the business — a guarantee. That means if you’re not satisfied with the condition of your tree — any time before Christmas — bring it back, and it will be replaced. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 24 through Dec. 23 or until sold out (which is usually the second week of December, I’m told).
More Info
A woman holding an umbrella stands in a lot full of Christmas trees.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Tapia Bros. Farm

Encino Christmas tree vendor
This family-owned and -operated San Fernando Valley produce stand has offered Christmas trees — mostly Douglas and Noble firs (and occasionally a few Nordmann firs when available) since 1988. This year, the lot starts selling its fir babies (see what we did there?) Dec. 1 and will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to around 7 p.m., depending on customer volume through Christmas Eve or until the last tree is off the lot, whichever comes first.
More Info
A small child running between Christmas trees
(Tina’s Trees)

Tina’s Trees

Sherman Oaks Christmas tree vendor
Stocking fresh-cut Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble and Silvertip firs as well as wreaths and garlands, Tina’s also offers custom flocking, flame-retardant treatments, phone orders and home or office delivery. Hours at this lot (there’s a second one in Calabasas) are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting Nov. 24.
More Info
Two people carrying a sign that reads Boy Scouts Christmas Trees
(Troop 2 Santa Monica Boy Scouts)

Troop 2 Santa Monica Boy Scouts of America Christmas Tree Lot

Santa Monica Christmas tree vendor
This year marks a half-century that Troop 2 Santa Monica Boy Scouts of America has been slinging Oregon-grown pine trees to the public — an estimated 50,000-plus to date — according to organizers. While the holiday tree offering itself hasn’t changed since 1973, the location has, and this year, the peripatetic pine posse has decamped to the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Stanford Street. Open from Nov. 26 through Christmas Eve or until all the trees have been sold (which I’m told is usually earlier in the week running up to the big day). Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
More Info
A giant inflatable Santa Claus arch next to a striped-top tent full of Christmas trees
(Whittier Pumpkin Patch & Christmas Trees)

Whittier Christmas Trees

Whittier Christmas tree vendor
Established in 2005, this Christmas tree lot (which also does a robust pumpkin business during the scary season) offers a Santa’s sleigh full of services along with its trees, including flocking, application of flame retardant, vehicle loading and even delivery to your home — and pick-up and disposal after the holidays. Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily from Nov. 22 through Dec. 17.
More Info
Close to a dozen pine trees at a tree farm.
(Wickerd Farm)

Wickerd Farm

Menifee Christmas tree vendor
Wickerd Farm’s choose-and-cut Monterey pines are $14 per foot, and its fresh green wreaths — made on property — sell for $25 to $30 each (decorated ones start at $40). Precut firs from Oregon also are available. An employee will clean the tree and drill a hole for a water bowl stand (which start at $15 each) free of charge. Netting costs $5, and white flocking and fire-retardant treatment are both available for $8 per foot. Tree delivery — in Menifee — costs $35 (the driver will help set it up wherever you want it). Open through Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The farm will be closed Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving and close early — when it gets dark — on Christmas Eve.
More Info
A cluster of several pine trees with tags standing in front of a brick wall
(Wilshire Rotary Los Angeles)

Wilshire Rotary Christmas Tree Lot at Larchmont Village

Larchmont Christmas tree vendor
Marking its 17th year of slinging seasonal greenery, the Wilshire Rotary Club’s Christmas tree lot returns to Larchmont Village with an assortment of premium-grade Noble, Nordmann and Douglas firs (delivered fresh in four weekly batches) — and all the wreaths, garlands, mistletoe and other tree-trimming supplies you (and your elfin posse) can carry — from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the Wilshire Rotary Foundation and the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
More Info
Two people standing in the middle of a Christmas-tree lot
(Raul Roa / La Cañada Valley Sun)

YMCA of the Foothills Christmas Tree Lot

La Cañada Flintridge Christmas tree vendor
For more than a half-century, the YMCA of the Foothills’ Youth and Business and Youth in Government clubs have operated this Christmas tree lot that launches some 1,700 Douglas, Noble and Nordmann firs into local living rooms each holiday season and raises more than $60,000 a year to benefit the YMCA’s Thriving Kids initiative. So Y not (see what we did there?) help support the cause by swinging by and buying a tree? Open at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA from Nov. 25 until the last tree has left the lot. Hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
More Info
