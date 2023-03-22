Ready to embrace cluttercore? Head to these eclectic L.A. shops
As kids, we really knew how to decorate. Time-travel back to your childhood bedroom and gaze upon those four walls: Perhaps you’ll find a tear-out (or 10) from teen magazines of a broody Brad Pitt, Radiohead album cover posters and the sweetest Sanrio accessories with the talismanic power to elicit joy. Just me? Probably not. Your younger self’s design choices told visitors exactly what you liked, where you’d been and what you valued. But somewhere along the way, we all started decorating for other people — or to match the picture-perfect images we see online and in magazines: white-on-beige minimalist palaces with nary a fastidiously curated item out of place.
But maybe it doesn’t have to be that way. (And, really, who lives like that?) Enter cluttercore, a social-media-boosted design sensibility that frees you to curate your home with the enthusiasm and freedom you had as a teen by simply displaying what you love — without regard to how those items might match the room’s color palette. The cluttercore vibe is highly personal, so a Raiders fan might fill a wall with framed team photos and memorabilia over black and silver wallpaper, because fandom is all about layering. That empty living room tabletop needs a mini shrine to Harry Styles with shadow boxes of concert ticket stubs. And instead of just throwing away that wine cork, you could write the date and initials of when and with whom the bottle was shared, and start a collection of beautiful memories displayed in a bowl. The aesthetic is a little bit unexpected, a lot kitschy, and usually makes for some great conversation starters.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Cluttercore, like many other things on social media, has hazy origins (some claim it started on Tumblr or Twitter), but TikTok has seen the biggest growth of the trend, with #cluttercore amassing more than 92 million searches. Achieving the aesthetic is about embracing your own authentic sense of what works in your space and what you love. It’s often grounded in nostalgia, because those Linkin Park posters that gave you a thrill back then could still do exactly that today.
Achieving the cluttercore space of your dreams can be simple: Just dust off and display things that still bring you joy but are currently stored in the garage. If your taste has changed since your teens, fear not. These seven shops specializing in eclectic collections will help you jump-start your best cluttercore life. After all, who wouldn’t want to live more authentically in 2023?
Blast From the Past
The spacious 2,400-square-foot store means there is something for everyone — comic books, Disney collectibles, even a collection of old TV Guides and entertainment magazines that stir emotions about long-forgotten shows. Remember “Ally McBeal”? Most days, owners Larry and Kathy Ross are on hand, working the register and willing to spar warmly with you about your favorite superhero movie while you shop for your home’s next beloved piece.
Rose Bowl Flea Market
The vibe is like an in-person Etsy pop-up to populate your walls and rooms with elevated self-expressive art — if you’ve evolved beyond tearing pages out of magazines.
Galco’s Soda Pop Stop
Here, you can populate your snack tray with nostalgic candy like Necco Wafers, the pastel color discs that transport you back to simpler times. The candy section pales compared to the aisles of bottled sodas from back in time and all corners of the world. Fill your fridge with bottles of Dr Pepper that taste like they used to (sweetened with cane sugar) and packaged with the original slogan that looks so cool, it could be upcycled for the ultimate cluttercore look.
Hollywood Movie Posters
Borst has been in the movie memorabilia business for more than 40 years, and the store is a visual poem of his journey. Ask him about the campy 1950s “Vampira” show posters, and he’ll tell you stories about the actor. Doesn’t talking about the absurdity of a gunfight scene in “Dirty Harry” make the poster more than just a poster? It becomes a reflection of authentic love. Borst is a tech minimalist who has a limited web presence and works limited hours only three days a week, so check before making the trip.
Tansy
And the plants! The pandemic launched a lot of fads, including the houseplant life, which can be sustained here, especially if you’re still working from home. A vibrant monstera can brighten the worst of days, and Tansy experts will help with instructions on how to keep the newest member of your cluttercore family alive.
Pasadena Antique Mall
The Mart Collective
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.