Dazzling Midcentury Modern homes you don’t want to miss at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week
- The 11-day festival of midcentury design will feature more than 500 events, including bus tours, films, lectures and the always-popular home tours.
- At this year’s Modernism Week, get a rare chance to step inside stunning Midcentury Modern homes, from Elvis’ honeymoon hideaway to the house that inspired the Pixar film “Incredibles 2.”
As we grapple with the brave new world of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, the prospect of traveling back to a simpler time is hard to resist.
Case in point: At the 20th Modernism Week, an 11-day design festival in Palm Springs, elements of the city feel frozen in time, thanks in part to preservationsists’ efforts around the city’s Midcentury Modern architecture, interior design and vintage culture.
Last year, more than 130,000 people flocked to the desert to peruse Midcentury Modern furnishings at the Palm Springs Modernism Show, enjoy double-decker architecture tours, parties and fashion shows.
But for those of us lookie-loos who love to peek inside other people’s homes, the house tours are always a highlight. The tickets to tour Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate and Sunnylands are sold out, but there are still plenty of other fascinating homes to explore, including those of Elvis and actor Adam West, a.k.a. TV’s Batman.
Here, we offer a list of home tours that are still available as of our deadline, promising a diverse range of experiences to suit every taste. (Note: Given the historic nature of the homes, most are not ADA-accessible, and in some cases, children under age 13 are not allowed.) And to help you plan your trip to the desert, check out our roundup of Old Hollywood-style hotels, fun independent stores, the best restaurants and places to find Midcentury Modern furnishings. For a comprehensive list of all events, we encourage you to visit the Modernism Week website.
Atomic Ranch Talk & Tour: Sackley Chase Sensation
Date: 4 p.m. Feb. 17
Tickets: $65
Morse House Tour
Date: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21
Tickets: $50
Vibe House Tour
Date: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 20
Tickets: $50
Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: The West House
Dates: Feb. 14-23
Tickets: $40
Green Gables Home Tour
Dates: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23
Tickets: $40
Celebrating a Decade of Palm Springs Modern Living by James Schnepf: A Special Home Tour
Date: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Tickets: $160
The House of Tomorrow (a.k.a. Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway) home tour
Dates with ticket availability: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb 13-23
Ticket: $55
The Lautner Compound Tour
Dates with ticket availability: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb 14 and 15; noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 16; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21-22.
Ticket: $60. (The owners will also host a twilight wine reception at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets are $100.)
Frey House ll Tour + Museum Day Passes
Like renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, Frey was fascinated by the interplay between nature and architecture and the allure of the desert. He incorporated the desert terrain, including a large boulder that juts in through the living room and bedroom glass walls, into his 800-square-foot home, which features a corrugated metal roof, simple concrete slab floors and glass windows overlooking the desert.
After the tour, guests can visit the David Hockney show at the Palm Springs Art Museum and the Architecture and Design Center (300 S. Palm Canyon Drive) daily from Feb. 13-23, except on Feb. 19.
A shuttle van will transport ticket holders from Palm Springs Art Museum’s Buddy Rogers Box Office to the house for the tour.
Dates with ticket availability: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 23.
Ticket: $75. (A twilight tour and Champagne reception for a limited number of guests at Frey House II are available at 4:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $125.)
Twin Palms: It Started Here!
The Twin Palms: It Started Here! tour will include a bungalow at the historic Ocotillo Lodge, a renovated 1958 home built by Don McKinney, two houses built by Milton Seidner, an updated 1964 home designed by Cary Bigman and a 1969 Hollywood Regency time capsule with original interiors designed by Ian Phillips.
Date: Feb. 11:20 to 1:40 p.m. Feb 17.
Ticket: $95
El Rancho Vista Estates Modernism Home Tour
Date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22
Ticket: $85
