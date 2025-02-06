A 1962 home by architect Charles Du Bois will be open to the public during this year’s Modernism Week in Palm Springs.

Dazzling Midcentury Modern homes you don’t want to miss at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week

As we grapple with the brave new world of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, the prospect of traveling back to a simpler time is hard to resist.

Case in point: At the 20th Modernism Week, an 11-day design festival in Palm Springs, elements of the city feel frozen in time, thanks in part to preservationsists’ efforts around the city’s Midcentury Modern architecture, interior design and vintage culture.

Last year, more than 130,000 people flocked to the desert to peruse Midcentury Modern furnishings at the Palm Springs Modernism Show, enjoy double-decker architecture tours, parties and fashion shows.

But for those of us lookie-loos who love to peek inside other people’s homes, the house tours are always a highlight. The tickets to tour Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate and Sunnylands are sold out, but there are still plenty of other fascinating homes to explore, including those of Elvis and actor Adam West, a.k.a. TV’s Batman.

Here, we offer a list of home tours that are still available as of our deadline, promising a diverse range of experiences to suit every taste. (Note: Given the historic nature of the homes, most are not ADA-accessible, and in some cases, children under age 13 are not allowed.) And to help you plan your trip to the desert, check out our roundup of Old Hollywood-style hotels, fun independent stores, the best restaurants and places to find Midcentury Modern furnishings. For a comprehensive list of all events, we encourage you to visit the Modernism Week website.