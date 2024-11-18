You can still hike scenic Palos Verdes. Here are 5 safe trails that avoid the landslides

• About 13.5 miles of trails in the Portuguese Bend, Abalone Cove, Filiorum and Forrestal reserves are currently closed due to landslides. • But you can still get your hike in: Here are five alternative trails in the area that remain open and safe — and offer opportunities for great workouts, ocean views and new adventures.

With its wide network of challenging trails and uninhibited views of the Pacific Ocean, the Palos Verdes Peninsula has long been a favorite hiking and mountain biking destination in Los Angeles County. But this year’s unprecedented landslide activity , which has damaged homes and left hundreds without power and gas service, has also impacted the most popular trails on the peninsula.

About 13.5 miles of trails in the Portuguese Bend, Abalone Cove, Filiorum and Forrestal reserves are temporarily closed “for public safety due to land movement,” says Rancho Palos Verdes spokeswoman Megan Barnes. There are no plans to reopen them anytime soon.

The good news is, there are plenty of trails on the peninsula that remain open and safe for hiking. The peninsula has more than 1,600 acres of open space within the four cities comprising it: Rancho Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Estates, Rolling Hills Estates and Rolling Hills. Some of the trails aren’t well-marked or require stretches of walking on residential streets, but many offer ocean views, a diverse array of native plants and even geological lessons that shed light on the peninsula’s unique terrain.

Bill Lavoie, a long-time trail leader for the Sierra Club’s Palos Verdes-South Bay group, regularly leads weeknight conditioning hikes in the area. He and his cohorts miss the unique beauty and cardio-friendly elevation gains of Portuguese Bend, but they have learned to embrace other trails in the area and happily shared some of their favorites.

Here are five Palos Verdes Peninsula hikes that are more than just worthy substitutes for the closed trails. All of them offer a good workout, interesting scenery and a window into a fascinating, often-overlooked area of Los Angeles County.