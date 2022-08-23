Advertisement
Share
Filters
Map
List
Illustration of a person on a clifftop screaming into the distance.
(Kaylynn Kim / For The Times)
Lifestyle

Need to scream into the void? Go ahead at these shout-worthy L.A. spots

By Rachel Kraus
Share

In a city of nearly 4 million people, you’d think a nice, big void would be hard to come by. But actually, the vastness of Los Angeles is what makes it a great place to find dramatic views and open expanses — particularly ones you can use when you have the urge to shout.

At a time when turning on your phone releases a fire hose of frustrations, screaming into a void may sound like a necessary act of self-care. Google searches for “I want to scream” reached a peak in early August compared with the prior 12 months, and searches for “anxiety” were the highest they’ve ever been since Google started tracking. Screaming can release frustration, sadness or even embody the fearsome awe felt by being alive in an infinite universe.

“As human beings, we have the power to find meaning anywhere, even in the emptiness, or especially in the emptiness,” says Rabbi Joey Rosenfeld, a licensed social worker and psychotherapist who has advised patients on how to work through their emotions through screaming (in appropriate settings).

What constitutes a void varies depending on whom you ask, but it usually involves an expanse of nothingness or a whole lot of something to the extent that all the individual components become one giant, incomprehensible whole. Perhaps a void is a bottomless sinkhole or an ocean, but maybe it’s also the view of a cityscape, a shipyard, a traffic jam. Maybe you have a favorite view of a void in your own neighborhood that only you know about.

Five scenes illustrated from the story.

Lifestyle

Lonely in L.A., they put themselves out there and built meaningful friendships

Southern Californians leaned on new and old friends to build support systems as the COVID pandemic turned their lives upside down.

Encountering that void can be a powerful experience in its own right and can help you get in touch with big feelings.

“Contemplate for a moment what an ocean is,” says Rosenfeld. “I am forced pretty quickly to come in contact with the sheer mystery, force and uncontrollable nature of nature. That will elicit certain fears in me.”

So if you get to the precipice of a void and feel the need to scream, don’t fight it. Rosenfeld says doing so can serve as a healthy release and a way to express something that words alone can’t.

“The deeper a person draws upon the pain or the struggle that they’re in, the more carnal and primal the scream will be,” Rosenfeld says.

We’ve searched high and low in the L.A. area to get in touch with our most primal screaming selves. What makes a good void for screaming? There are countless incredible vistas in Los Angeles, but we like a void to have an extra special ambiance, in addition to a dramatic view (and readily available parking).

These are public spots, so pick your void and timing wisely. In crowded spaces, some well-meaning people within earshot might try to come to your rescue. If they do, calmly let them know what you’re up to. And if this wasn’t obvious: Don’t yell words like “help” or “fire” that would make someone think there’s danger afoot. Instead, go for the traditional “Ahhh! I’m screaming into this void that may not be an actual void but you get the idea because it makes me feel better!”

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

The 101 best California experiences

An insider’s travel guide that takes you beyond the mouse ears, selfie spots and Golden Gate Bridge.

For those questioning whether they should scream in public — you absolutely don’t have to. Visit these locales and stare into the distance while imagining how it’d feel to yelp at the hills or the ocean or into a dark cave. Or perhaps scream into the soft void of your favorite throw pillow in the comfort of your home. Or simply take this guide as a lighthearted way to start a conversation about anxiety and our communal hunt for release.

Mothers across the country gathered earlier this year to scream in parks and parking lots to release their pandemic frustrations in what’s become known as #MomScream. Critics noted that these howling women were mostly white, according to the Washington Post. Though some screaming events were more diverse than others, it’s sadly worth noting that the response to your public scream may vary based on the color of your skin.

That said, you might come across a scream-worthy void when you least expect it. So keep your eyes open.

Showing  Places
A view of Capri also known as Murphy's Ranch Trailhead.
(Rachel Kraus)

Top of Capri (Murphy’s Ranch Trailhead)

Pacific Palisades Hiking Trail
The Santa Monica Mountains will take you around bends and up peaks that deliver views of lush canyons leading out to the Pacific. One of the best spots to take in these views is at the top of Capri Drive in the Pacific Palisades. This is at the beginning of the famed Murphy’s Ranch hike. Capri Drive dead ends at Casale Drive. Walk to the left and you’ll eventually hit a dirt road, which is where the trail begins. Just up a hill, you’ll find a handful of concrete slabs in the form of benches. Stand or sit on the benches and ponder the place where lush land meets sea (and all the ridiculous mansions around you).
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A view of the Mulholland Scenic Overlook.
(Rachel Kraus)

The Groves Overlook

Encino Scenic Spot
A view of the endless sprawl of the San Fernando Valley is just the void you need if you want to channel the plights of millions into your scream. Get Lynchian about your scream and head to Mulholland Drive for the best views of the Valley. While there are several official overlooks, parking lots and random places to pull over, the Groves Overlook is the closest viewpoint to where the 405 meets the 101. If that’s not a central view of the Valley in all its glory, we don’t know what is.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A view from the Griffith Observatory.
(Rachel Kraus)

Griffith Observatory

Point of Interest
Griffith Observatory is the closest thing we have to a castle on the top of a hill that’s open to the public. There will likely be crowds at this iconic L.A. locale, but we think the drama of screaming off an ornate balcony into the megalopolis stretching out before you makes it worth it. When you get to the observatory, head to one of the sides, which will take you around to the back, facing the city. Find yourself a nice, void-y vista, pay no mind to the tourists, and let that scream out.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
LOS ANGELES-AUGUST 23, 2020: Visitors walk through Bronson Cave at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 23, 2020. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

The Bat Cave

Hollywood Hills Point of Interest
Also known as the Bronson Caves, the Bat Cave gets its name because it was used, you guessed it, as a lair in a “Batman” movie.

But this unique geological formation might also prompt you to scream into the abyss. The cave is open on both ends, which makes looking in feel like you’re actually seeing the phrase “the light at the end of the tunnel” come to life. So scream into the cave in the hopes that something else better will come out on the other side.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A view of Angels Point.
(Rachel Kraus)

Angel’s Point

Elysian Park Scenic Spot
This viewpoint has truly earned its name, because it delivers a vista of the City of Angels like few other spots do. At this peak in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium, you’ll find an art installation of a towering sculpture with concrete chairs beneath. It’s covered in graffiti, so as you take in the urban skyline made famous by “Blade Runner,” you can power your scream by really contemplating the grit and teeming life of the city at your feet.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Downtown Los Angeles skyline from Ascot Hills Park.
(Rachel Kraus)

Ascot Hills Park

El Sereno Park
This park in El Sereno comes with multiple viewpoints of downtown L.A. and the surrounding neighborhoods and industrial areas. In the southwestern corner of the park, right near the parking lot closest to the entrance off Multnomah Street, a trail curves up and to the left. Follow it and you’ll come across a circle of rocks placed in a perfect northeastern-facing view of downtown. Stand on or among the rocks to channel the energy of the spot before you scream into the void.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A view of a waterfall at Kenneth Han Park.
(Rachel Kraus)

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area

Ladera Heights Park
This recreation area has views of Los Angeles, as well as quiet nooks for getting in touch with your inner scream, throughout the park. A favorite location is Randi’s Waterfall. If you stand atop the rocks, you’ll get views of Mid-Wilshire and even the Hollywood sign, while the sound of the flowing water will join you in your primal scream.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A view of the coast from Lookout Point Park.
(Rachel Kraus)

Lookout Point Park

San Pedro Scenic Spot
A view of an endlessly enormous shipyard is enough to make your eyes bore into the void. How many millions of items go in and out of this feat of engineering every day? Lookout Point is a narrow park on the top of a hill in San Pedro that lets you take in the whole thing. There is even a deck that will make you feel like you’re on the prow of one of those ships coming into the harbor. This is industry, hear it roar.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A view from the Redondo Beach Pier.
(Rachel Kraus)

Redondo Beach Pier

Redondo Beach Point of Interest
There are a handful of piers in Los Angeles that are good for screaming out across the open sea, but Redondo’s offers just the right amount of gritty and fishy to really give you the multisensory experience of an oceanic void. You might be surrounded by people fishing, but they’ll most certainly be minding their own business.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A view of the Pacific Ocean from Malibu Seafood Hilltop.
(Rachel Kraus)

Across the street from Malibu Seafood

Malibu Scenic Spot
All 21 miles of scenic beauty on PCH in Malibu make for excellent void screaming spots. You can stand on a craggy edge overlooking the sea or get a full view of Los Angeles if you look south. But one of our absolute favorite spots is just about across the street from the iconic Malibu Seafood restaurant. When you’re driving through Malibu, this is the moment when you come to the top of a hill and see an expansive bay. If you pull over, you can stand on the western side of PCH on the top of a bluff with a field of California shrubbery at your feet. In front of you is the cove, and behind you are mega-mansions where it’s been rumored a certain one-named singer has lived. Let out that scream and maybe some of the rage at what it takes to afford living with a view like this.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Motorists make their way out of downtown Los Angeles headed east on the Interstate 10 freeway on August 30, 2013 in California, where more Southern California residents are taking Labor Day weekend trips this year compared to in 2012, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California. Some 2.44 million residents have plans for a trip of at least 50 miles from home this Labour Day weekend, with about 1.93 million expected to drive, up 6.2 percent from 1.82 million last year, according to the Auto Club. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 10 Freeway

Transportation
At any time of day, the stretch of the 10 between Robertson and downtown is pretty much guaranteed to be bumper to bumper in both directions. That void of endless cars going nowhere fast is one of futility and struggle. Nothing will make you want to scream like a view of this (except for maybe being in that traffic yourself).
Read AllRead Less
More Info